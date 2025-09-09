Josh Giddey Rewarded With Lucrative Four-Year Deal

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Josh Giddey, who entered free agency as a restricted free agent. At just 22-years-old, Giddey represents a promising young asset for the Bulls. They appear committed to utilizing him as a foundational piece in their rebuilding efforts. It’s also worth noting that he is coming off a career year in Chicago. A year where he posted personal bests in points per game (14.6), assists per game (7.2), and steals per game (1.2). As a result, fans should expect Giddey to be a key figure in the Bulls’ rebuilding phase over the next several seasons.

Chicago Bulls Agree to Four-Year, $100 Million Deal With Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey’s Career Numbers

Heading into his fifth NBA season, there’s a strong argument to be made that Josh Giddey’s best basketball is still ahead of him. Especially since he will be playing on a team where he will have more opportunities and touches.

Over the course of his career, he has averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 assists, 7.5 total rebounds per game, and has shot 33.0 percent from beyond the arc. Giddey also holds a career field goal percentage of 46.4 percent and boasts a player efficiency rating of 16.4.

During his three-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey delivered solid numbers. He averaged a respectable 13.9 points, 7.3 total rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He also tallied a field goal percentage of 46.4 percent and a three-point shooting percentage of 31.0 percent.

While these numbers may not jump off the page, they certainly aren’t underwhelming either. If anything, they indicate that Giddey has not yet reached his full potential. A versatile playmaker, Giddey now has the opportunity to take a major developmental leap on the Bulls. A Bulls team focused on youth and long-term growth.

The Chicago Bulls’ Future

The Chicago Bulls finally appear to be committing to a full-scale rebuild after several seasons of unclear direction. It’s a process they clearly want Josh Giddey to be a central part of moving forward. The Bulls already have a group of promising young players on the roster. Talents such as Matas Buzelis, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu have all shown flashes of high upside.

Chicago is hopeful that this young core can eventually evolve into a competitive force in the Eastern Conference. If the front office remains patient and continues to build around this developing nucleus, the landscape of the East could look very different in the coming years.