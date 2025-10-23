Chauncey Billups Arrested by FBI for Illegal Poker Operation

Chauncey Billups, the former NBA Finals MVP and current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was arrested on October 23rd, 2025, by the FBI. The Hall of Fame point guard is facing charges related to his involvement in an illegal poker operation with ties to the Mafia. Billups has been placed on leave by the NBA as a result of the arrest. Federal prosecutors have revealed that over 30 individuals have been indicted in connection with two separate gambling-related cases. Among the defendants, three individuals are accused of being involved in schemes that include fraudulent gambling and illegal sports betting. In the poker case, prosecutors allege that the suspects collectively earned more than seven million dollars through rigged games. The operation reportedly dates back to April 2019.

On October 22nd, 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers played their first game of the NBA season. They suffered a narrow defeat to their division rivals, the Minnesota Timberwolves, by a score of 118-114. A fourth-quarter collapse, during which the Blazers were outscored 30-19, proved to be the catalyst for their demise. As a result, Portland now faces the challenge of continuing their campaign without Billups at the helm. The team will look to guide its young core through the remainder of the season, with assistant coach Tiago Splitter stepping in as interim head coach.

Billups is not the only high-profile NBA figure to be arrested in connection with illegal gambling operations. Former NBA player Damon Jones and current Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were also taken into custody in relation to separate but similar gambling schemes.

Chauncey Billups Arrested in Connection with Illegal Poker Operation Tied to the Mafia

Terry Rozier Arrested in Connection with Insider Sports Betting Operation

Terry Rozier, current guard for the Miami Heat, was arrested at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, on October 23rd, 2025. Rozier is accused of participating in an illegal sports betting scheme that utilized insider NBA information to place bets. Allegedly, gamblers used nonpublic information to bet on at least seven NBA games between March 2023 and March 2024. Teams involved in the bets include the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors, according to the indictment. The conspiracy involved individuals with access to confidential information known only to NBA players and coaches. Insight that could influence game outcomes or player performances.

These insiders allegedly provided the information to others involved in the scheme in exchange for a flat fee or a share of the betting profits. Following his arrest, Rozier was placed on “immediate leave” by the NBA, similar to Billups’ status with the Trail Blazers. More details surrounding the case are expected to be released in the coming days.