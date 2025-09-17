Bismack Biyombo Agrees to One-Year Deal With Spurs

Bismack Biyombo is returning to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs continue their busy offseason by adding extra depth to their frontcourt. Biyombo spent 28 games with the Spurs last year and averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 total rebounds per game in that span. While Biyombo may not be what he once was, he still brings 14 years of NBA experience. Something that will be valuable in a locker room brimming with young talent. Biyombo is expected to back up Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet this coming season.

San Antonio Spurs Agree to One-Year Deal with Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo’s Career Numbers

The six-foot-eight center has had a decent career as a role player. Throughout his 14 seasons, he has tallied career averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 53.7 percent. Arguably, the best year of his career was the 2019–20 season with the Charlotte Hornets. During that campaign, Biyombo averaged 7.4 points, 5.7 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 54.3 percent in 19.4 minutes played per contest. Additionally, he posted an offensive rating of 116, a player efficiency rating of 16.1, and a total rebounding percentage of 16.3 percent.

While Bismack Biyombo is not a household name, he plays his role well. He is a solid frontcourt player who can provide energy when needed. Though slightly undersized for an NBA center, he knows how to crash the glass and create second-chance opportunities for his team. He may not receive many minutes this upcoming season; however, his veteran presence will be a benefit to a young Spurs squad with playoff aspirations.

Extra Depth for the San Antonio Spurs

While Victor Wembanyama is set to have a bounce-back season, the Spurs are smart to add depth to their roster. In the NBA, one can never be too sure. Especially considering the severity of Wembanyama’s health scare last season. Moreover, the Spurs have a plethora of young players in their locker room. A veteran like Biyombo could serve as a stabilizing presence for San Antonio.

Almost every playoff team in the league has a veteran who functions like a player-coach. Biyombo could fit that bill for the Spurs. This is a move that may go under the radar this offseason but could yield some underappreciated results going forward. Bismack Biyombo will be entering his 15th NBA season and will have a chance to be part of a team that many experts expect to have a terrific year.