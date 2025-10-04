Los Angeles Lakers 2025-26 Outlook

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the 2025–26 season as one of the most intriguing teams in the league. They will have a full season of the Luka Dončić–LeBron James duo. Not to mention, they will be looking to make the most of James’ final years in the Association. Moreover, the team also retooled their roster this offseason. They could be looking to make Dončić the go-to option as James takes on more of a secondary role.

The question still remains: Can they compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks of the league? With LeBron James in his twilight years, the desperation is increasing for this historic franchise to win a title before one of the greatest players in NBA history hangs up his jersey.

Are the Los Angeles Lakers Ready for a New Era?

A Full Season of the LeBron James–Luka Dončić Duo

There were questions about this superstar pairing coexisting after the blockbuster trade last year. However, those concerns were quickly dismissed. The Lakers finished the regular season with the third seed in the competitive Western Conference. Dončić averaged 28.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.2 total rebounds per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc in just 28 matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for LeBron James, he continues to defy Father Time. Last year, the four-time NBA champion posted averages of 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 total rebounds per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range. This duo will now get a chance to play a full season together. If these numbers are any indication, the sky is the limit for them. However, the supporting cast for this Lakers squad will be the X-factor in determining whether Los Angeles can compete with the top dogs in the Western Conference this year.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers Compete with the Upper Echelon of the Western Conference This Season?

The Lakers appear committed to their star duo of James and Dončić. They also brought in reinforcements in both the backcourt and frontcourt. Deandre Ayton is hoping to become the ever-important tertiary option and lob threat for James and Dončić. Still, there are always concerns about Ayton’s motor and consistency.

Furthermore, the Lakers signed Marcus Smart for perimeter defensive purposes in hopes of alleviating some of the defensive pressure on Luka Dončić. The concern is whether or not Smart can regain his form from his Boston Celtics days. On paper, Los Angeles can compete with the best of the West. That being said, we’ve seen teams that look great on paper crash and burn when they actually try to blend together in this league. Considering this, the success of LeBron James and Luka Dončić will be more vital than ever this season.