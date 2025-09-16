Report: Joe Burrow Out Three Months (Turf Toe)

Joe Burrow will miss extended time after suffering a turf toe injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will have to undergo surgery. Foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson was sent images to be reviewed. The Bengals still managed to win the matchup against the Jaguars by a final score of 31-27. Backup quarterback Jake Browning scored the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak up the middle on the one-yard line. Browning will get the start for Burrow in the meantime. However, the Bengals are now in the market for a backup quarterback if something were to happen to Browning.

Joe Burrow to Miss at Least Three Months With Turf Toe Injury

The Void That Will be Left by Joe Burrow

While Jake Browning is familiar with the Bengals’ scheme and is a solid backup quarterback in his own right, there will be a void left at the quarterback position. One look at Joe Burrow’s career numbers tells you all you need to know. Throughout Burrow’s six-year career, he has been selected to two Pro Bowls and is a two-time Comeback Player of the Year. Furthermore, he has recorded 19,190 passing yards, 142 passing touchdowns, and a career completion percentage of 68.5 percent.

Arguably, Burrow’s best statistical year of his career was last season. During that campaign, he posted totals of 4,918 passing yards (a league-best) and 43 passing touchdowns which also led the NFL. Not to mention, the former LSU Tiger also logged a passer rating of 108.5, a completion percentage of 70.6 percent, and a league-high 289.3 yards gained per game played last year. With numbers like these coupled with Joe Burrow’s natural talent and ability, the Bengals are going to have massive shoes to fill at the signal position for the next three months. If there is a silver lining, it is that there are some notable backup quarterback available on the open market.

Potential Backup Quarterback Options for the Cincinnati Bengals

There are a couple of backup quarterbacks on the open market that the Bengals could potentially sign in the meantime. One name to keep an eye on is former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton is already familiar with the organization and has accepted his role as a backup with Carolina Panthers in the last past few years. Another quarterback the Bengals could possibly target is Jameis Winston in a potential trade with the New York Giants. If there is such a thing as a “star,” backup quarterback, it would Jameis Winston. He has a gunslinger mentality that would actually be an ideal fit with star wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. All in all, the Bengals have options. However, fans should still get accustomed to seeing Jake Browning take snaps in the meantime.