Joe Flacco is going from one AFC North team to another. The Cleveland Browns have traded the veteran quarterback to the Cincinnati Bengals per NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Bengals will send a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for Joe Flacco. The Browns will also send a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Bengals.

The Bengals are desperate to save a season that has been spiraling ever since quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury. Backup quarterback Jake Browning has not cut it, and the team knew they had to scour the trade market.

The Bengals are hoping that a change of scenery will help Joe Flacco after his slow start to the season. Cleveland recently benched Flacco for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Cincinnati may be making a change of their own at quarterback, but there are still concerns about Flacco’s fit with this current roster.

The Current State of the Bengals

The Bengals currently have a record of 2-3. They are second in the AFC North right now, but nowhere close to sniffing the Wild Card if the playoffs were to begin today.

It is rare to replace a talent like Joe Burrow and get the same results. Joe Flacco has had moments of greatness throughout his career, but it is hard to envision him having a lot of success behind this porous Bengals offensive line.

That is not to say Joe Flacco will be a bust with the Bengals. After all, he will have the best wide receiver tandem in the current NFL to work with in Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals are hoping that Flacco can at least be an upgrade over backup quarterback Jake Browning and keep them competitive for the next couple of months.

Browns Committed to Dillon Gabriel

Cleveland is worse off record wise compared to Cincinnati. They are currently tied for last place in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens. They currently have a win-loss record of 1-4.

However, there is at least a shred of hope for the Browns. Despite the loss in Dillon Gabriel’s first start, he did show some promise. In the 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Gabriel did not turn the ball over once and threw touchdown passes. He served mainly as a game manager the whole game. However, it was certainly the best quarterback performance the Browns have had all season.

All in all, it was time for the Browns to commit to the future. Time will tell if Dillon Gabriel is the answer. As for Joe Flacco, we will soon find out if he can keep the Cincinnati Bengals in the hunt for a Wild Card spot.