Milwaukee Bucks 2025-26 Outlook

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime. Despite speculation about the Greek superstar wanting to leave the team over the past year, the Bucks have continued to be a staple in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They know Antetokounmpo is not content with only one championship on his NBA résumé. As a result, the organization made several moves this offseason. Some were seen as steps in the right direction, such as signing long-time rival Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers. Other decisions, like parting ways with superstar point guard Damian Lillard, were met with heavy criticism. All in all, the Bucks are hoping to take advantage of an Eastern Conference that will be wide open this coming season.

Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Re-Capture Their 2021 Glory

Will Their Roster Makeover This Offseason Be Enough for the Milwaukee Bucks to Return to Championship Contention?

One cannot deny that the Milwaukee Bucks are doing everything in their power to keep superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo content. While they did part ways with Damian Lillard, the Bucks also brought in other notable names to strengthen their depth. Still, questions remain about whether Milwaukee has the right collection of talent to compete for another championship.

The lack of a true floor general on the roster could come back to hurt them down the stretch. However, any team with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime will always have a chance to win a title. This upcoming year will be a true test for the Bucks. Both in terms of title contention and in keeping their superstar power forward happy. Moreover, some NBA peers still question whether head coach Doc Rivers has what it takes to lead a team to a championship in today’s NBA.

New Additions to the Roster

Whether this is the right mix of talent or not, one cannot deny that the Bucks made a strong effort to revamp their roster this offseason. Myles Turner will assist Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt and provide valuable rim protection. Furthermore, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony will add depth in the backcourt. It should also be noted that the team is bringing back Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Gary Trent Jr., who will provide continuity to a reshaped roster. Considering all of this, the Bucks will be under a microscope this year. All in all, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed into a very intriguing season.