Damian Lillard “Extremely Happy,” to be Back in Portland

Damian Lillard’s return to the Portland Trail Blazers was one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. In a recent interview with The Sideline with Andy Katz, the nine-time All-Star shared his excitement about returning to Portland and discussed his rehab process following a torn Achilles.

“I’m not an overly expressive person, but I think in my adulthood, coming back here at this time—with the age of my kids, where the team is, how they’ve developed and grown over the last couple of years—being back where I spent the first 11 years of my career, this is one of the times where I feel extremely happy,” Lillard said. “Every day I wake up and I’m thankful. I’m waking up seeing my kids, taking them to school. I can just drive down to my mom’s house. I couldn’t be happier.”

The star point guard also elaborated on his recovery process.

“I had surgery, and I jumped right into the things they allowed me to do. The moment I’m cleared to do something, I do it. And I try to approach it without fear, while also protecting myself,” Lillard explained. “I recently started running again, and I’m four months out. So, I’m feeling strong and confident. But I’m going to take my time to get all the way back—fully healed, strong, and feeling good—so that when I return to the floor, I’m not coming back as a shell of myself. I plan to return and be myself.”

While Lillard will likely miss the entire upcoming season, the Trail Blazers hope he can serve as a valuable mentor to their young core. Eventually, the organization hopes he can retire as a lifelong Blazer.

Damian Lillard Excited to Be Back With the Team That Drafted Him

His First Stint With the Portland Trail Blazers

When one thinks of Damian Lillard, they think of him as a Portland Trail Blazer. And for good reason. His best years have come while wearing the black and red. Over his first 11 seasons, Lillard established himself as a franchise cornerstone. During that span, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, and authored a three-point shooting percentage of 37.2 percent. He earned multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections and was named the 2012–13 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Given his accomplishments, Damian Lillard has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Portland’s franchise history. All things considered, his return to the team that drafted him is shaping up to be one of the best stories in the NBA this season.