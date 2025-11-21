Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Expanding His Leadership Role With the Cavaliers

Mathew Huff
Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has emerged as one of the most pivotal players for the Cleveland Cavaliers in recent years. Now in his fifth NBA season, Mobley has taken his game to the next level, incorporating game-day weightlifting and meditation into his training routine. As his game has expanded, so has his leadership role.

“Coming in every day, working harder, and knowing that the younger guys are looking up to me and seeing what I do, I’ve got to set an example,” Mobley explained.

“Pressure is something you create in your own mind,” the reigning Defensive Player of the Year added. “The outside noise is all about perception—if you focus on what people think or the expectations others place on you, that’s when it becomes a problem. It’s only real if you feed into it.”

Mobley’s development has also been noticeable to his teammates. That includes star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who praised his expanded offensive game.

“I told [Evan], ‘When you lose a guy like Ty, it’s on you now,'” Mitchell said. “And he’s stepped up. He’s put in the work and it’s showing.”

As of now, the Cavaliers are 10-6 and sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. A strong position as they continue to build momentum.

Evan Mobley: Embracing the Leadership Role

His Impact So Far This Season

Evan Mobley has gotten off to a fantastic start to the season. Through the first 15 games, the one-time All-Star is averaging 18.8 points, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. Additionally, Mobley is contributing 4.0 assists, 8.6 total rebounds, and shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

Mobley is also setting career highs in several key metrics. Metrics such as assist percentage (17.2 percent), steal percentage (1.6 percent), and usage rate (23.4 percent). With these impressive stats and his growing leadership presence, the Cavaliers are positioned to be a formidable force throughout the regular season. However, the question remains: Can they succeed when it matters most? 

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers Overcome Playoff Struggles This Year?

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently been a regular-season powerhouse, their playoff performances have often been plagued by misfortune, particularly due to key injuries in the past two seasons. This year, however, could be different. If there is any season where the Cavaliers can make a deep playoff run with their current core, it’s this one.

Although there are a few promising teams emerging in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers, alongside the New York Knicks, have one of the best chances of claiming the conference title and representing the East in the NBA Finals.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
