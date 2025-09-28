New York Knicks 2025-26 Outlook

The New York Knicks established themselves as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference last season. They came just one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals before ultimately falling to the Indiana Pacers. In a surprising offseason move, the Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau and hired veteran coach Mike Brown. Despite this shake-up on the sidelines, the New York Knicks have a legitimate opportunity to dominate the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season and perhaps even capture their long-awaited NBA championship. Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, this campaign could represent the Knicks’ best shot at ending their decades-long title drought.

Could This Be the Year the New York Knicks Break Their Championship Drought?

Odds Suggest the New York Knicks Have a Legitimate Chance to Win the NBA Finals

As of September 28th, 2025, the Knicks hold +1,000 odds to win the championship, according to FanDuel. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Denver Nuggets have better odds. When it comes to winning the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are close behind the Cavaliers, boasting the second-best odds at +330.

The Knicks certainly possess the star power needed to contend for a title. Jalen Brunson proved last season that he’s capable of leading a team deep into the playoffs, earning Clutch Player of the Year honors along the way. The supporting cast, featuring Josh Hart, O.G. Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, is a scrappy, defensively tenacious group that disrupts opposing offenses. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns brings a rare level of offensive versatility, particularly with his elite three-point shooting. He shot 42.0 percent from beyond the arc last season, giving the Knicks a legitimate floor-spacing big. With such a talented core, New York is well-positioned. However, the question remains: Does their bench have enough firepower to sustain a championship run?

Do They Have Enough Depth to Compete With the Top Teams in the League?

The Knicks retooled their bench during the offseason, making several notable additions. Additions that include Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Landry Shamet, and Malcolm Brogdon. Recognizing a need for scoring off the bench, the front office responded with a strong summer of acquisitions. Still, it’s fair to question whether this revamped second unit will be enough to match up with the deeper rosters across the league.

In today’s NBA, championship success hinges not just on talent but on chemistry. The right mix of players who complement one another on both ends of the floor. This season will serve as a key measuring stick for the Knicks. It will reveal whether they truly have what it takes to compete with the NBA’s elite and bring a title back to New York.