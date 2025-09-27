Cleveland Cavaliers 2025-26 Outlook

The Cleveland Cavaliers will come into the new season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. After a terrific regular season the year before where they won 64 games, many are expecting the Cavaliers to make a lot of noise once again this year. What derailed their title chances last season was key injuries at the most inopportune time. Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and De’Andre Hunter all missed time in the semifinals loss to the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland still boasts one of the best rosters in the league led by an intriguing “core four,” of Mobley, Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers know how to get it done in the regular season, but the question is whether they can win when it really counts?

Cleveland Cavaliers Looking to Reign Supreme in the Eastern Conference

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers Remain Healthy Throughout the Entirety of the Playoffs?

Injuries to Cleveland’s best players have plagued their playoff run the last two seasons now. Three of their key players were hurt in the semifinals last year as alluded to already. Plus, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen both missed time in the series against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 campaign. Given their regular season success, one has to wonder what a Cavaliers playoff run would look like if they remain healthy.

Donovan Mitchell has flashed greatness in the playoffs and Evan Mobley continues to evolve his game. Not to mention, Jarrett Allen has solidified himself as one of the best rim-protectors in the Association. With the Eastern Conference wide open this coming season, now is as good of a time than ever for Cleveland to seize control of the Eastern Conference throne. As of September 26th, 2025, FanDuel has the Cavaliers at odds of +210 to win the East. That is the best out of the entire conference.

A Balanced Roster

The Cavaliers boast one of the most complete rosters in the league. Everyone knows about the “core four,” but they also possess great role players on their respective roster. Players such as De’Andre Hunter, the newly added Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., Sam Merrill, and Max Strus will be just as vital to the team success. Depth is more important than ever in today’s current NBA landscape. The Cavaliers have plenty of it and will be in the thick of championship contention this coming year. As long as this roster stays healthy, no one should count out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025-26 campaign.