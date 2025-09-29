Boston Celtics 2025-26 Outlook

The Boston Celtics enter the 2025-26 season in uncertain territory. Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Despite this major setback, the Boston Celtics still boast a deep and talented roster. Jaylen Brown is a former Finals MVP, and Derrick White is widely regarded as one of the best role players in the league. Additionally, Payton Pritchard is coming off a campaign in which he earned Sixth Man of the Year honors. While they may not be as dominant as in recent seasons, the Boston Celtics remain a team that cannot be overlooked heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Boston Celtics in Uncertain Territory for the 2025-26 Season

Can Jaylen Brown Embrace a New Role as the Number One Option for a Season?

With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Jaylen Brown will be tasked with stepping into the role of Boston’s primary offensive option. At least for this season. Though typically known as the team’s “second option,” Brown has shown flashes in the past of being capable of leading the offense. Over his career, the one-time NBA champion has averaged 19.0 points, 1.0 steals, and 5.3 total rebounds per game, with an effective field goal percentage of 54.2 percent.

Defensively, Brown brings solid value as well, holding a career defensive rating of 110, a player efficiency rating of 16.9, and a career defensive win shares total of 24.5. The former third overall pick has come a long way since his rookie season. A season where he averaged just 6.6 points per game. Now a four-time All-Star, he has evolved into one of the premier shooting guards in the NBA. This season will serve as a defining test for Jaylen Brown. We will finally see if he can truly embrace the responsibilities of a franchise centerpiece and primary playmaker.

The Boston Celtics Are Still One of the Deepest Teams in the NBA

While Tatum’s absence is a significant blow, the Celtics remain a serious playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. There is still plenty of championship experience on the roster. As of September 28th, 2025, the Celtics hold +1,600 odds to win the Eastern Conference per FanDuel.

However, it’s also fair to question whether Boston can overcome the loss of other key contributors. Contributors from their 2024 championship run. This past offseason, the team parted ways with Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porziņģis. Veterans who were instrumental in their title success. Despite these departures, the Celtics have the depth, culture, and remaining star power to stay competitive. Fans and analysts alike should expect Boston to be firmly in the playoff mix throughout the 2025-26 season.