Celtics

Jaylen Brown’s Sneaky MVP Case

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has cemented himself as one of the most important players on the Boston Celtics. He is a former Finals MVP, an NBA champion, multiple time All-Star, and Jayson Tatum’s co-star. Despite this, the Celtics’ versatile shooting guard/small forward still does not warrant the respect he truly deserves. When Tatum went down with an Achilles injury in the playoffs last season, many NBA peers expected the Celtics to take a step back. They may not be dominating the Eastern Conference now. However, the team still possesses a win-loss record of 18-11. Plus, they are third in the conference as of December 24th, 2025. While Boston as a collective is one of the most cohesive units in the league, Jaylen Brown’s career year as the first option in Tatum’s absence has been somewhat overshadowed. How well is Brown playing exactly? Well enough to warrant legitimate MVP consideration.

Jaylen Brown’s Underrated Case for MVP Thus Far 

Jaylen Brown: An Underappreciated Star

Brown may not get the recognition as the MVP frontrunners such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, or Luka Dončić receive. However, the Celtics are still looking stabilized. Additionally, with Brown having a terrific individual campaign, one has to consider the former California product a sleeper for the MVP award. So far, he is averaging a career-best 29.4 points, 4.9 assists, 6.4 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.6 percent.

Furthermore, Brown is one of the more underappreciated perimeter defenders in the Association. He is currently tallying 1.1 steals and can hold his own while matched up with the opposition’s best perimeter player. He has held the likes of Ausar Thompson, Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey, and Cade Cunningham under 10 points while guarding them so far this year. All in all, one should not discount the season that Jaylen Brown is having. Especially as the first option for the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics Still Looking Strong Even Without Jayson Tatum 

The Boston Celtics are still one of the best teams in the NBA even without Jayson Tatum. That is not to say that Tatum is not vital to Boston. However, Jaylen Brown and this supporting cast have proven capable enough to remain a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. Even while Boston’s superstar rehabs from his Achilles injury. Head coach Joe Mazzulla also deserves a ton of credit for keeping this unit competitive. They currently rank 13th in three-point percentage (36.2 percent), seventh in team blocks per game (5.4), and seventh in team box plus/minus rating (6.0). Considering all of this, one should not sleep on the Boston Celtics led by Jaylen Brown this year.

Topics  
Celtics Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Celtics

Celtics
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics

Boston Celtics 2025-26 Outlook

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 28 2025
Celtics
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.
Jayson Tatum Trying to Recruit Damian Lillard to Boston
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 14 2025
Celtics
Jrue Holiday trade rumours
Trail Blazers Acquire Jrue Holiday in Trade With Boston Celtics
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 25 2025
Celtics
NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Carried Off Floor With Achilles Injury
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 13 2025
Celtics
NBA: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
Payton Pritchard Named Sixth Man of the Year
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 23 2025
Celtics
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
Josh Hart Praises Celtics: “They’re a Heck of a Team”
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 26 2025
Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics Looking to Refocus Defensive Effort
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top