Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to a commanding 44-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. With this win, the Broncos maintained their position at the top of the highly competitive AFC West. However, Nix’s performance also made franchise history. He achieved something not seen since Peyton Manning and John Elway were in charge of Denver’s offense. Nix joined the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks as only the third Broncos QB in franchise history to throw four or more touchdowns in three or more wins in a single season. This marks a promising sign for the second-year quarterback from Oregon. He has now found his rhythm after a slow start to the year. Nix finished the game with four touchdown passes, one interception, 247 yards, and a completion rate of 19 for 27, earning an impressive quarterback rating of 117.4.

Bo Nix Joins Peyton Manning and John Elway in Denver’s History Books

Bo Nix’s Season So Far

Nix has significantly ramped up his performance in recent weeks. His duel with MVP candidate Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys was just one example of his growth this season.

“[Head] Coach [Sean Payton] liked our week of practice. We all thought the urgency was up,” Nix said after the game. “We have to stack weeks and keep that same energy. We have to make sure we practice hard Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday so that we can replicate this performance week in and week out. It gets tough later in the season when bodies start to feel the wear and tear, and it’s harder to stay mentally sharp. But we have strong leadership, and that’s what we have to continue to rely on.”

Nix’s perseverance was also evident after throwing an interception on the first drive of the game. A moment that could have derailed many quarterbacks. Instead, Nix bounced back and led his team to victory, which should excite Broncos Country moving forward.

“I just owe it to the team,” Nix said in his postgame press conference. “You can’t go into a shell after a mistake. That doesn’t help anybody—not the team, and certainly not myself. I wasn’t happy about the pick, but I can’t change it. I have to move forward, stay focused on the next play, and keep making the plays in front of me. And that’s exactly what we did.”

After a slow start to the season, which led to concerns about a sophomore slump, Nix appears to have turned a corner. His early-season struggles seem to be behind him now. He is currently tied for the fifth-most touchdown passes (15) and seventh in passing yards (1,803).

The Broncos will head to Houston next week to face the Texans, who are coming off a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.