Broncos Agree to Four-Year Extension With Luke Wattenberg

Luke Wattenberg, the Denver Broncos’ starting center, is the latest offensive lineman to secure a lucrative contract extension. Wattenberg has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, which includes $27 million in guaranteed money. He joins Wil Lutz, Courtland Sutton, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and Malcolm Roach as the latest Broncos players to receive new contracts this season. Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a starter for the past two seasons. He earned his starting role following a competition at center during the 2024 training camp. This season, Wattenberg has started all 11 games and started 13 games in 2024. The Broncos have built one of the league’s top offensive lines, and Wattenberg has played a critical role in their success. With this extension, the team is hopeful that he will continue to develop into one of the NFL’s premier centers.

Denver Broncos, Luke Wattenberg Agree to Four-Year, $48 Million Contract Extension

Luke Wattenberg’s Impact

Now in his fourth NFL season, Luke Wattenberg is arguably entering his prime. This year, the former Washington standout has played every offensive snap, logging 100 percent participation, and has only been penalized five times, two of those for holding. Given that the Denver Broncos are currently the most penalized team in the NFL (as of November 26th, 2025), this is a notable accomplishment. Wattenberg has been especially impressive in pass protection this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed pressure on just 2.18 percent of his snaps this season. As for the offensive line as a whole, Denver’s line ranks among the league’s elite, sitting in the top 10 for both pass-block (4th) and run-block (9th) win rates. Wattenberg’s stellar play, alongside the dominant offensive line, has been a key factor in the Broncos’ offensive success.

The Denver Broncos: One of the Biggest Surprises of the Season

After ending their playoff drought last season by reaching the Wild Card round, the Broncos have exceeded expectations in 2025. Currently sitting at 9-2 and leading the AFC West, Denver is second in the AFC. They only trail the New England Patriots, who have a 10-2 record. Behind strong performances from second-year quarterback Bo Nix and a stout offensive line, the Broncos’ offensive production has dramatically improved compared to previous seasons. Additionally, Denver’s defense is on pace to become one of the most dominant units in NFL history. Especially in terms of sacks. Given these factors, the Broncos are poised for continued success as the season progresses.