X reacts to Europe winning 2025 Ryder Cup

Europe has defended their Ryder Cup title from two years ago in Italy. On Sunday, Europe defeated the United States 15-13 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Here is the reaction from X.

Team Europe trolling Trump directly 🤣💀 #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/9waj4d1tgz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2025

After Team Europe came through with a two-point win, the European team sang “Are you watching Donald Trump?” The American President Donald Trump was at the Ryder Cup on Friday, and was seen greeting Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin and American captain Keegan Bradley. It was a big-time struggle for DeChambeau in team competition as he lost three of four matches.

Shane Lowry of Clara, Ireland said winning the 2025 Ryder Cup was one of the best moments of his golf career. It might have even exceeded his British Open title. He was the one that delivered the putt for Team Europe on the 18th hole in singles action against Russell Henley on Sunday to retain the Cup. Lowry also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to beat Justin Thomas and Cameron Young two up in Saturday afternoon four ball action.

What happened at this year’s #RyderCup is a great analogy to what’s happening to America. Europe demonstrated amazing group think and teamwork, while America floundered due to their “individual mindset.” (The Ryder Cup is a team event.) People have become crass and indecent and… — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) September 29, 2025

The European teamwork was definitely on display for the first two days of the competition, and the reason why Europe won the Ryder Cup. Europe not only beat the United States in the first two days, they clobbered them like we have never seen before. Europe won 11.5 of a possible 16 points.

Has there ever been a more joyous sporting spectacle than ⁦@ShaneLowryGolf⁩ dancing a wild Irish jig of joy after winning the Ryder Cup for Europe? A brilliant golfer, and a brilliant bloke…with nerves of steel. Wonderful. pic.twitter.com/9SRBaHkucr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 28, 2025

Morgan’s comments were simply awesome. The energy and emotion that Lowry brought to the tournament will forever be remembered.

Already plotting for 2027 in Ireland 🇮🇪#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/ixPClyrPLU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2025

Expect Lowry and McIlroy to be on the European team two years from now. The event will be in Ireland’s Adare Manor in County Limerick.