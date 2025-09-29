Golf News and Rumors

X reacts to Europe winning 2025 Ryder Cup

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Europe has defended their Ryder Cup title from two years ago in Italy. On Sunday, Europe defeated the United States 15-13 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Here is the reaction from X.

After Team Europe came through with a two-point win, the European team sang “Are you watching Donald Trump?” The American President Donald Trump was at the Ryder Cup on Friday, and was seen greeting Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin and American captain Keegan Bradley. It was a big-time struggle for DeChambeau in team competition as he lost three of four matches.

Shane Lowry of Clara, Ireland said winning the 2025 Ryder Cup was one of the best moments of his golf career. It might have even exceeded his British Open title. He was the one that delivered the putt for Team Europe on the 18th hole in singles action against Russell Henley on Sunday to retain the Cup. Lowry also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to beat Justin Thomas and Cameron Young two up in Saturday afternoon four ball action.

The European teamwork was definitely on display for the first two days of the competition, and the reason why Europe won the Ryder Cup. Europe not only beat the United States in the first two days, they clobbered them like we have never seen before. Europe won 11.5 of a possible 16 points.

Morgan’s comments were simply awesome. The energy and emotion that Lowry brought to the tournament will forever be remembered.

Expect Lowry and McIlroy to be on the European team two years from now. The event will be in Ireland’s Adare Manor in County Limerick.

Golf News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
