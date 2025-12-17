Raptors and Hawks Showing Interest in Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is reportedly drawing trade interest from the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks. The Dallas Mavericks power forward has only appeared in 11 matchups this year. He is currently dealing with a calf injury. Additionally, Davis’ current contract has also limited other trade discussions. Despite the interest from the Atlanta Hawks, they would most likely have to include Trae Young or Kristaps Porziņģis in a potential deal.

Dallas is still committed to Kyrie Irving at point guard. Additionally, with Porziņģis dealing with a nagging illness, a potential package could be problematic. Especially since the Mavericks will want to shed Anthony Davis’ salary while also receiving a significant haul in return. As for the Raptors, it is still unclear what type of offer they could put together for the one-time champion. While Davis’ trade value is not as high as it once was, a potential fit with the Hawks or the Raptors would certainly draw plenty of attention.

Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks Showing Interest in Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis’ Potential Fit With the Hawks

Davis would give the Atlanta Hawks another strong defensive presence in the frontcourt. Moreover, he would provide extra rim protection. If the Hawks were able to swing a blockbuster trade for Davis, he would also create an interesting dynamic duo with point guard Trae Young (if Atlanta were able to keep the guard). This guard/big combination would be capable of excelling in both pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop scenarios. Furthermore, Davis would give the frontcourt added scoring versatility. He could also serve as a valuable veteran mentor to young players on the roster. Players such as Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, depending on who Atlanta would give up in a Davis trade. While it would be a difficult trade to orchestrate for both sides, Anthony Davis on the Hawks has the potential to shake up the Eastern Conference.

His Possible Fit With the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have plenty of young assets and draft capital to appease the Mavericks in a hypothetical deal with Dallas. While the Raptors would likely prefer to use their assets to target someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, they could pivot to Anthony Davis if they feel the need to make a blockbuster move. Davis would give the Raptors’ frontcourt a more intimidating presence. Not to mention, he and Scottie Barnes could form one of the most underrated frontcourt duos in the Association. Provided Davis stays healthy. If healthy, Anthony Davis on the Toronto Raptors could be the missing piece needed to make them a serious contender.