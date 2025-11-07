Ja Morant was recently suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies for conduct detrimental to the team. It seems that the relationship between the two sides has soured. Now, several NBA teams are now closely monitoring the situation. Morant and head coach Tuomas Iisalo have reportedly been clashing, and it doesn’t appear they will see eye to eye anytime soon. As a result, trade speculation surrounding the star guard has intensified. A number of teams have already been linked to Morant. However, only a few seem like a natural fit at this point. With that in mind, here are the three teams that will make the most sense for Ja Morant if the Grizzlies decide to move him.

Potential Trade Destinations for Ja Morant

Minnesota Timberwolves

As Mike Conley nears the end of his career, the Timberwolves will need to find a new primary ball-handler to pair with Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. Ja Morant would bring a fresh level of athleticism and explosiveness to the Timberwolves’ offense. He would create a dynamic duo with Edwards. However, Minnesota is currently just under the second apron and lacks substantial draft capital. Still, if the Grizzlies are eager to move on from Morant, the Timberwolves could seize the opportunity to land the two-time All-Star for relatively little in return.

Atlanta Hawks

This trade scenario would likely involve a swap of two star players. The Hawks would acquire Ja Morant, while the Grizzlies would receive Trae Young. Atlanta has a promising core of young talent on the rise. Their fast-paced offense could be an ideal fit for Morant’s playstyle. His ability to attack the rim and collapse defenses would provide an additional layer of scoring for the Hawks. Given the uncertainty surrounding Trae Young’s long-term future with the team, this deal could offer Atlanta a star who might better complement their young nucleus. This would also prevent the risk of losing Young without compensation.

Miami Heat

Another potential scenario could be a swap of All-Stars, with the Miami Heat sending Tyler Herro to Memphis in exchange for Ja Morant. There is also a possibility that center Bam Adebayo could be involved in the deal. The Heat also possess an $8.3 million trade exception that could help facilitate the transaction. While the fit for both teams may be a bit uncertain, Miami has historically been aggressive in pursuing high-profile stars. With that in mind, the Heat should remain on the radar as a team to watch amid the growing trade speculation surrounding Ja Morant.