Miami Heat 2025-26 Outlook

The Miami Heat made history in interesting fashion last season. They became the first 10-seed to make the NBA Playoffs. The team accomplished this feat through the Play-In Tournament, where they defeated the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks to claim the final playoff spot. Although the Heat were eventually swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, head coach Erik Spoelstra was impressed by his team’s late-season efforts. After all, Miami won eight of its last 12 games heading into the Play-In.

The Heat may not have the most glamorous roster. Especially following Jimmy Butler’s departure. However, they still have a legitimate chance to return to the postseason this coming year.

Miami Heat to Usher in New Era



Can the Miami Heat Get the Most out of Their Current Core of Players?

Miami will enter the new season with a different collection of talent compared to last year. Bam Adebayo will once again anchor the team down low, protecting the paint and aiming for another strong individual campaign. While he didn’t make the All-Star Team last year, he did receive consideration for Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro will look to build on his first All-Star season and take the next step in becoming a leader for this Heat squad.

The Heat also plan to retain Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade. They’re hoping he can replicate the impact he had during the Golden State Warriors’ championship run in the 2022–23 season. Wiggins averaged 19.0 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting in 17 games with Miami last season.

The team is also counting on solid contributions from key role players such as Davion Mitchell, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and newly acquired Norman Powell.

Can They Make the Playoffs Again?

Miami has a realistic chance to make the playoffs again. However, if they do, many expect it will be through the Play-In Tournament, as was the case last season. As of October 9th, 2025, the Heat have odds of +124 to make the playoffs, according to FanDuel.

While they are slightly favored to miss the postseason, the weakened state of the Eastern Conference leaves the door open for several teams to sneak into playoff contention. That includes the Miami Heat, who are still led by Erik Spoelstra. A coach who is widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA today.