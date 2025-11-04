Philadelphia Eagles Active at Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions, but that hasn’t stopped them from being aggressive at this season’s NFL Trade Deadline. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has never shied away from bolstering the roster, regardless of the time of year. This year is no different. The Eagles have made several key moves at the trade deadline, further demonstrating why they remain the reigning champions. Do these trades always work out for Roseman and company? Not always. However, it’s certainly more effective than remaining stagnant and hoping that the current roster will simply “figure things out.” A strategy that, as history shows, doesn’t always pan out. Regardless, Roseman’s track record speaks for itself. More often than not, he’s ahead of the curve when competing with other NFL GMs. This season could prove to be no different, with a few key additions bolstering the Eagles’ defense.

Philadelphia Eagles Making Moves at This Year’s NFL Trade Deadline

Notable Trades

Perhaps the most significant move of the entire NFL Trade Deadline was the Eagles’ acquisition of Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round draft pick. The Eagles have needed help at edge rusher following Za’Darius Smith’s abrupt retirement. While Phillips has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons, he brings a valuable skill set to the table and will reunite with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Philadelphia. Phillips has tallied three sacks and 25 tackles through nine games this season. If he can stay healthy, will add an immediate boost to the pass rushing from the edge.

Secondary Assistance for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles also made a couple of strategic moves to strengthen their secondary. In one deal, they traded for veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens, giving up a late-round pick to bring in the former Green Bay Packer. Alexander’s campaign has been underwhelming. He has just four tackles to his name and had limited involvement in the Ravens’ primary secondary rotation. However, he will be expected to bring valuable experience and leadership to the Eagles’ locker room, and his presence will provide crucial depth in the secondary.

Additionally, the Eagles acquired another defensive back, Michael Carter II, from the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III. Carter II, a former standout in the slot, has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons. However, joining a defense led by Vic Fangio could provide the ideal environment for him to revive his career. Carter II is expected to step in as the primary slot cornerback. This will allow Cooper DeJean to focus more on the outside. With Carter II in the fold, the Eagles’ secondary now boasts a wealth of depth and versatility. Considering all of this, the Philadelphia Eagles are doing their best to maintain their status as the defending Super Bowl champions.