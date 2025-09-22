Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-26 Season Outlook

The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off last season with a historic finish by winning their first NBA Finals in franchise history. The Thunder secured 68 regular-season victories and stood out as one of the best defensive teams in recent memory. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the driving force behind the team’s success. However, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams also emerged as legitimate stars capable of strengthening the supporting cast. They will aim to defend their title this coming season, but it won’t be easy, as the Western Conference only got stronger during the offseason.

Oklahoma City Thunder Looking to Repeat as Champions After Historical Season

Oklahoma City Thunder Still Looking Like Championship Favorites

As of September 22th, 2025, the Thunder remain the favorites to repeat as champions. FanDuel has them at +230 odds, with the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing at +650. It’s easy to see why Oklahoma City continues to be so heavily favored. Their roster experienced very little turnover in the offseason, with all of their key role players returning. Everyone recognizes how integral the star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren is to the team’s success. However, the supporting cast including Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Lu Dort, has proven to be just as pivotal.

Moreover, head coach Mark Daigneault has firmly established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, consistently getting the most out of his players. Continuity and chemistry will be major factors in the Thunder’s success this season. That said, they will also have a target on their backs and face significant challenges ahead.

The Biggest Threats

The Western Conference improved markedly this offseason. While the Thunder may reign supreme for now, several teams pose legitimate threats to dethrone the NBA champions.

First, don’t overlook the Minnesota Timberwolves. They made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, led by their young superstar, Anthony Edwards, a player who is only going to get better.

Another team to watch is the Houston Rockets. The addition of Kevin Durant alone has transformed their offensive identity. On paper, this Houston squad can compete with anyone in the Association. With Durant’s versatility paired with Ime Udoka’s coaching acumen, the Rockets’ potential appears limitless.

Last but not least: the Denver Nuggets, the team that arguably gave the Oklahoma City Thunder their toughest challenge in last year’s playoffs. Denver revamped their roster this offseason, adding much-needed depth, an Achilles’ heel for Nikola Jokić and company in recent years.

Considering all of this, these teams represent the biggest threats to the Oklahoma City Thunder as they head into the new NBA season.