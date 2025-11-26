LaMelo Ball Refutes Report of Him Wanting a Trade

LaMelo Ball is one of the more intriguing stars drawing trade speculation this season. A recent report even stated that the Hornets’ star point guard asked for a trade from the team. In the report from Yahoo Sports, anonymous sources suggested that Ball had become frustrated with the team’s struggles. However, Ball himself refuted the report after a recent team practice.

“I love being here,” Ball said Friday following practice in Charlotte. “I ain’t saying nothing. I’m just trying to win, that’s it. That’s what we’re going to keep doing.” “He never heard that come from me, so the source is not from me,” Ball added. “So, it’s just false info.”

Head coach Charles Lee also reiterated that LaMelo Ball will remain a franchise cornerstone going forward.

“He’s a huge, huge piece of what we do, offensively and defensively,” Lee said.

Charlotte is 4-13 as of November 25th and sits 12th in the Eastern Conference. Despite LaMelo Ball denying the report, trade speculation is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

LaMelo Ball Denies Requesting a Trade

LaMelo Ball’s Season Thus Far

The one-time All-Star has appeared in 10 games so far this year as he continues to recover from a sprained right ankle. He is currently averaging 21.2 points, 1.3 steals, 9.3 assists (a career-best), and 6.6 rebounds per game. His shooting efficiency remains a concern. Ball is shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc on 9.1 three-point attempts per game. Still, one cannot deny the offensive firepower he brings to any team. With the Hornets still rebuilding and Kon Knueppel emerging as a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate, LaMelo will continue to draw heavy trade speculation as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

The State of the Charlotte Hornets Right Now

The Hornets are once again struggling. However, Kon Knueppel has been a rare bright spot for the franchise. If the Hornets decide to trade LaMelo Ball and build around their rookie, the process will be easier said than done. Ball is under contract through the 2029-30 season and is set to earn a little over $168 million. As for the Hornets, they are still trying to find the right combination of young talent to guide them. If they do move Ball, they will need a trade partner with a significant amount of draft capital and financial flexibility. Considering all of this, it remains a challenging and uncertain time for the Charlotte Hornets.