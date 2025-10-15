Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 Outlook

The Charlotte Hornets finished last season with a 19-63 record, capping off another disappointing campaign. With that, they extended their nine-year playoff drought. However, many of their struggles last season can be attributed to key injuries. Particularly to their young duo, Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

That said, there is reason for cautious optimism heading into the new season. The team added several veterans during the offseason, giving the Hornets a more balanced mix of youth and experience. Notable additions include Spencer Dinwiddie, Pat Connaughton, Mason Plumlee, and Collin Sexton.

Charlotte has been in rebuilding mode for years. Could they be this season’s surprise team to break into the playoff picture?

Charlotte Hornets Looking to Be the Surprise of the NBA This Season

Can the Charlotte Hornets Outperform Expectations?

As mentioned, Charlotte features an intriguing blend of promising young talent and seasoned veterans. Brandon Miller has shown flashes of star potential when healthy and could become the future centerpiece of this Hornets squad.

Watching him play alongside LaMelo Ball will be exciting, health permitting. Ball is one of the league’s premier playmakers, and Miller has already displayed signs of becoming a high-level scorer. Miller averaged 21.0 points per game last season.

With the Eastern Conference being less competitive than the West, Charlotte has a legitimate, albeit slim, chance to compete for a Play-In Tournament spot. If rookies Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner can contribute meaningfully, the Hornets could be somewhat reminiscent of the Detroit Pistons last year. Overall, this young core is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing groups to watch in the NBA this year.

Will LaMelo Ball Get Traded This Season?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Hornets this year is whether LaMelo Ball will be traded. When healthy, he ranks among the top point guards in the league. Over his career, he has averaged 21.0 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and has a respectable 36.5 percent shooting mark from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, Ball has not played more than 50 games in a season since his All-Star campaign in 2021–22. His injury history, combined with his high-volume but occasionally inefficient scoring (career 42.1 percent from the field), has led some peers around the league to question his viability as a go-to option on a playoff contender.

Still, in the right system, LaMelo could thrive as a legitimate second or third option. With his crafty ball-handling and playmaking abilities, he will be an intriguing trade candidate if Charlotte decides to explore offers during the season.

That said, if the Hornets can remain competitive and stay in the Play-In hunt, we may get an extended look at the LaMelo Ball–Brandon Miller pairing. A duo brimming with upside. Either way, LaMelo Ball’s future in Charlotte will be one of the most compelling storylines to follow this year.