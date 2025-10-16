Kings Sign Russell Westbrook to One-Year Deal

Russell Westbrook will find himself on a new team just ahead of the regular season. The Sacramento Kings have reportedly signed the veteran point guard to a one-year contract worth $3.6 million. The two sides have been in contact throughout the offseason. Westbrook spent last season with the Denver Nuggets but opted out of his deal, as Denver had no long-term plans for the future Hall-of-Famer.

It’s worth noting that Westbrook is already familiar with Kings star center Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis spent his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While many NBA analysts don’t expect Sacramento to be in serious playoff contention this season, their backcourt will at least get a boost from the energy and intensity Westbrook brings. The Kings may not be title contenders. But, the addition of Westbrook makes them one of the more intriguing teams to watch this year.

His Potential Impact

Russell Westbrook may no longer be the dominant force he was in his prime. However, he still has flashes of brilliance that remind fans why he’s the all-time leader in triple-doubles. Last season, the former Thunder star experienced something of a statistical resurgence with the Nuggets. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

Westbrook has also received Sixth Man of the Year votes in each of the past two seasons, signaling his growing comfort in a bench role. With that in mind, Sacramento’s second unit is expected to get a much-needed boost. An area that has been a weakness for the Kings in recent years. While it remains to be seen how well he fits into the system, Westbrook’s presence certainly has the potential to elevate the team’s depth this season.

Does Russell Westbrook Move the Needle for the Sacramento Kings?

At this stage of his career, Russell Westbrook likely won’t transform Sacramento into a playoff lock. Especially for a team lingering in Play-In Tournament territory. However, he will provide a valuable spark off the bench and give the Kings a seasoned floor general with playoff experience.

When Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan need rest, the Kings will look to Westbrook to push the tempo and inject energy into the lineup. Sacramento may not be ready to challenge teams like the Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets, Timberwolves, or Lakers just yet. However, with Westbrook in the mix, they’re poised to become one of the league’s most entertaining storylines this season.