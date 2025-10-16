Houston Rockets 2025-26 Outlook

The Houston Rockets officially solidified themselves as a legitimate playoff team last season. After years of rebuilding following the trade of James Harden in his prime, the Rockets’ young core has come a long way. With Kevin Durant arriving this offseason, many now view this Rockets team as a legitimate title contender. Especially considering they didn’t have to sacrifice much in the blockbuster deal. However, it’s been several years and a couple of “super teams” since Durant last won an NBA Finals. Can this young Houston team help him return to the NBA’s promised land?

Can the Houston Rockets Solidify Themselves as Legitimate Championship Contenders?

Does Kevin Durant Move the Needle That Much for the Houston Rockets?

There’s no denying that Kevin Durant remains one of the greatest players in not just the current NBA, but in league history. Thanks to Durant’s presence, many already see Houston as a top-two seed in the Western Conference. After all, he’s coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points per game with an impressive effective field goal percentage of 59.8 percent. At 37 years old, he’s showing little to no signs of decline.

Still, some might argue that Houston should be cautious about Durant potentially disrupting the growth of their young nucleus. Since his time with the Golden State Warriors, Durant hasn’t experienced significant postseason success, despite playing alongside multiple stars. Are the failures of the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns entirely his fault? Certainly not. However, a player of Durant’s caliber is expected to elevate a team further than he has in recent years. It remains to be seen how well he’ll mesh with the Rockets’ emerging core.

A Promising Young Core Ready to Make the Next Jump

Houston’s young core consisting of Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard has quickly become one of the most exciting groups in the NBA. The Rockets have done an excellent job of nurturing young talent, and their foundation is already showing signs of elite potential. With Kevin Durant added to the mix, their championship odds have skyrocketed. As of October 15th, 2025, the Rockets are listed at +1,900 to win the NBA Finals.

Of course, playing in the ultra-competitive Western Conference means nothing will come easy. However, if Houston can continue developing their young stars while allowing Durant to thrive in his natural role as a go-to scorer, the Rockets could very well become one of the most dangerous teams in the league this season.