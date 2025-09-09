Jabrill Peppers, Steelers Agree to Deal

Jabrill Peppers is officially headed to Pittsburgh. Per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Steelers have signed the veteran safety in the wake of starting safety DeShon Elliott suffering an MCL sprain during the Week One victory over the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin seemed excited about the addition of the former Michigan product.

“Highly familiar with [Peppers], not only with his time as a Cleveland Brown but scouted him heavily when he came out of Michigan,” Tomlin said. “He’s a football player first, positional player second. He’s displayed position flexibility over the course of his career at either safety position, at run down, nickel. He’s been a capable guy in the special teams space over the course of his career, covering kicks, returning punts. He’s just a good, well-rounded football player.”

Jabrill Peppers was released by the New England Patriots at the end of the preseason in a relatively surprising move. He spent the last three years of his career with the Patriots. Peppers now joins a team loaded with veteran talent on both sides of the ball. If he can learn the Steelers’ defensive playbook quickly, he could have a significant role in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Jabrill Peppers, Pittsburgh Steelers Strike Deal

Can Jabrill Be a Net Positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Over the course of his career, Peppers has recorded seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, 35 passes defended, and 5.5 sacks. Additionally, he has logged 30 tackles for loss, 511 combined tackles, and 331 solo tackles.

Peppers’ most productive years came during his stint with the New York Giants. In those three seasons, he posted 3.5 sacks, 196 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

While Jabrill Peppers has never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro safety, one could argue he is joining the most well-rounded NFL team of his career. At least on paper. As a result, Peppers could leave a positive imprint on this Steelers squad.

Another Veteran Presence for the Steelers’ Locker Room

At 29 years old, Jabrill Peppers has the chance to show that he still has gas left in the proverbial football tank. Joining a secondary with other savvy veterans such as Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, there won’t be as much pressure on Peppers to make an immediate and substantial impact. Moreover, he will provide valuable depth and veteran experience. Especially once DeShon Elliott returns from injury.

All in all, the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Jabrill Peppers is a low-risk move that could potentially yield surprising results.