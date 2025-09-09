Steelers

Jabrill Peppers, Steelers Agree to Deal

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Jabrill Peppers is officially headed to Pittsburgh. Per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Steelers have signed the veteran safety in the wake of starting safety DeShon Elliott suffering an MCL sprain during the Week One victory over the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin seemed excited about the addition of the former Michigan product.

“Highly familiar with [Peppers], not only with his time as a Cleveland Brown but scouted him heavily when he came out of Michigan,” Tomlin said. “He’s a football player first, positional player second. He’s displayed position flexibility over the course of his career at either safety position, at run down, nickel. He’s been a capable guy in the special teams space over the course of his career, covering kicks, returning punts. He’s just a good, well-rounded football player.”

Jabrill Peppers was released by the New England Patriots at the end of the preseason in a relatively surprising move. He spent the last three years of his career with the Patriots. Peppers now joins a team loaded with veteran talent on both sides of the ball. If he can learn the Steelers’ defensive playbook quickly, he could have a significant role in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Jabrill Peppers, Pittsburgh Steelers Strike Deal

Can Jabrill Be a Net Positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Over the course of his career, Peppers has recorded seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, 35 passes defended, and 5.5 sacks. Additionally, he has logged 30 tackles for loss, 511 combined tackles, and 331 solo tackles.

Peppers’ most productive years came during his stint with the New York Giants. In those three seasons, he posted 3.5 sacks, 196 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

While Jabrill Peppers has never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro safety, one could argue he is joining the most well-rounded NFL team of his career. At least on paper. As a result, Peppers could leave a positive imprint on this Steelers squad.

Another Veteran Presence for the Steelers’ Locker Room

At 29 years old, Jabrill Peppers has the chance to show that he still has gas left in the proverbial football tank. Joining a secondary with other savvy veterans such as Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, there won’t be as much pressure on Peppers to make an immediate and substantial impact. Moreover, he will provide valuable depth and veteran experience. Especially once DeShon Elliott returns from injury.

All in all, the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Jabrill Peppers is a low-risk move that could potentially yield surprising results.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Steelers

Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren

Steelers, Jaylen Warren Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027 Season

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 2 2025
Steelers
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury
Art Rooney II: Aaron Rodgers “Headed Our Direction”
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 1 2025
Steelers
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for DK Metcalf, Agree to Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 10 2025
Steelers
santa nfl
Top 5 Christmas Day games in NFL history
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 21 2022
Steelers
kenny pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett Wins Steelers’ Starting QB Job in First Career Game
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  Oct 3 2022
Steelers
Cam Hayward understands responsibility with TJ Watt sidelined: “I have to step up”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2022
Steelers
Trubisky
Steelers not considering switching QB following Browns loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2022
More News
Arrow to top