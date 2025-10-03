Golden State Warriors 2025-26 Outlook

The Golden State Warriors finished last regular season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, they went 23-9 down the stretch. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury to Steph Curry suffered in the second round of the NBA Playoffs hindered their championship aspirations.

Coming into the new season, the Warriors are one of the “dark horse” teams, boasting a bevy of veteran talent. The Jonathan Kuminga saga is behind them for now, and Al Horford will be joining Draymond Green in the frontcourt. If this roster stays healthy and Jimmy Butler plays as well as he did once he joined the Warriors, Golden State has the potential to play spoiler in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors Looking to Return to the Upper Echelon of Contenders

Can This Slew of Veterans Get the Golden State Warriors Over the Top?

Golden State’s projected starting five consists of players who are all over the age of 30. The experience is valuable, but will it be enough for the Warriors to reach their former glory? It is also worth wondering if this roster can keep up with younger teams that play at a faster pace. Especially if matched up in a seven-game series.

Still, Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of this generation, and Jimmy Butler fits in well with him and fellow defensive anchor Draymond Green. Role players such as Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski will also be vital in providing stability and extra firepower off the bench. Health for this core of veterans will be key this season. We already saw what one crucial injury could do to this group in last year’s playoffs. That being said, Golden State is not a team to take lightly this upcoming season.

Their Odds This Season

As of October 3rd, 2025, the Warriors have title odds of +2,700 per FanDuel. Not the greatest, but not the worst odds. They also reside in a very competitive Pacific Division that has two other playoff teams from last season: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. One can never count out a team led by Steph Curry. However, it is fair to ask if the supporting cast around him is good enough to contend with the big dogs of the Association. All in all, this upcoming season will tell us much about the current makeup of this Golden State Warriors team.