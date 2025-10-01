Jonathan Kuminga Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Warriors

After weeks of contract disputes, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally come to terms. The 22-year-old forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal to remain with the team, effectively ending his restricted free agency. The contract will pay Kuminga approximately $15 million more than his qualifying offer. Additionally, Golden State holds a team option for next season, which is expected “to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer.”

This prolonged offseason standoff between player and franchise has now reached a resolution. At least for the time being. However, the relationship between Kuminga and the organization remains a storyline worth watching as the season unfolds.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors Reach Two-Year, $48.5 Million Agreement

Jonathan Kuminga’s Impact

Kuminga has shown flashes of high potential throughout his four-year NBA career, though consistency has often been an issue. To date, he holds career averages of 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 50.7 percent. He also possesses a career offensive rating of 113 and a total win shares value of 12.0.

Arguably, Kuminga’s best season came in 2023–24. That year, he averaged a career-high 16.1 points, along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field in 26.3 minutes per contest. Despite his inconsistencies, Kuminga remains confident that a more defined role will unlock his full potential.

“Things take time, but I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority — to just be one of the guys a team relies on,” Kuminga told The Athletic. “Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great. … Wherever I’m going to be at — it don’t matter if it’s the Warriors or if it’s anywhere else — it’s something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So, I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance.”

Now, Kuminga is seeking a consistent role on a team loaded with veteran experience and championship pedigree.

Golden State’s Outlook This Season

The Warriors are expected to be firmly in the mix in the competitive Western Conference playoff race. With Stephen Curry still at the helm, a perennial threat regardless of age, Golden State remains a team opponents can’t take lightly.

Veterans Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, now both key two-way players for the team, continue to serve as critical pieces on both ends of the court. Following the acquisition of Butler last season, the Warriors closed the year strong, going 23–9 down the stretch.

Golden State is aiming to ride that momentum into a resurgent season. One where they hope to reclaim their place among the league’s elite. With the Kuminga contract drama behind them, this squad may be flying under the radar and shouldn’t be underestimated.