Dyson Daniels Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Hawks

Dyson Daniels has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks, valued at $100 million. The deal will ensure he avoids restricted free agency in 2026, cementing his future with the team. After a standout year, Daniels seems to have found his true NBA home in Atlanta.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Dyson, and we’re excited to watch him continue to grow with our group,” said Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh. “This extension reflects our belief in him today and in the future.”

Daniels began his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to Atlanta. He was involved in the deal centering around Dejounte Murray. After earning Defensive Player of the Year consideration and winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award last season, Daniels has been rewarded with an extremely lucrative contract extension by the Hawks.

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks Agree to Four-Year, $100 Million Contract Extension

Dyson Daniels’ Impact

Daniels has firmly established himself as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA. Last season, he led the league with an impressive 3.0 steals per game and posted a defensive box plus/minus score of 2.6. Furthermore, Daniels averaged a career-high 14.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.9 total rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. His three-point shooting also saw slight improvement. He posted a three-point shooting percentage of 34.0 percent, a slight increase from his first two seasons in the league.

At 6-foot-8, the versatile guard is a key part of the Hawks’ long-term plans. His continued development will be crucial to the team’s success. Especially in what promises to be a wide-open Eastern Conference this season. With his unique skill set and potential for further growth, Daniels could very well emerge as the X-factor the Hawks need to reassert themselves as a serious playoff contender.

Can the Atlanta Hawks Become the Surprise Team of the Eastern Conference?

There’s growing speculation that the Atlanta Hawks could be one of the surprise teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Over the offseason, they made significant roster changes. Changes such as adding experienced veterans like Kristaps Porziņģis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to strengthen their lineup. With Trae Young still at the helm, they have a chance to break free from the Play-In Tournament.

Per FanDuel, the Hawks have -600 odds to make the postseason as of October 21st, 2025. Given their upgraded roster and with Daniels now secured long-term, it would not be surprising if Atlanta becomes one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA this season.