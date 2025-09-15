Dolphins Could Put Tyreek Hill on Trade Block

Tyreek Hill could be traded if problems persist for the Miami Dolphins. If the 0-2 start is any indication of how Miami’s season will unfold, major changes are surely on the horizon. Tyreek Hill requested a trade this offseason but later rescinded the request. The eight-time Pro Bowler could be losing patience with the organization, especially after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career last year. A hefty contract and off-the-field distractions could deter some teams from trading for Hill. However, there will always be a few teams interested in a receiver of Hill’s caliber. As a result, there are three NFL teams that seem to be the best fit for Tyreek Hill if he is traded this season.

Potential Suitors for Tyreek Hill in 2025

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a true alpha at the wide receiver position. Jakobi Meyers is solid, but he is not in the same tier as Tyreek Hill. Hill would fit into that role immediately in Las Vegas. Not to mention, his presence would alleviate some pressure on tight end Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Defenses would not be able to fully key in on Bowers or the Raiders’ run game. Quarterback Geno Smith would also have a dynamic triple-threat at his disposal.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Any time there are rumblings about a wide receiver being on the move, you can be sure to hear the Pittsburgh Steelers linked in some way. There’s a reason for that. The Steelers have not had an elite secondary wideout for some time. The last elite receiver duo the Steelers had was Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster back in the Ben Roethlisberger era. If Hill were to come to Pittsburgh, there would certainly be questions about team chemistry. However, seeing quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw to Tyreek Hill and D.K. Metcalf could either go really poorly, or work extremely well beyond fans’ wildest dreams.

Kansas City Chiefs

At this point, there are many signs pointing to a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City would likely have to give up a couple of key contributors in a possible deal to make the money work, but Hill could revitalize his career where it all began. He is still arguably the best wideout Patrick Mahomes has ever played with, so there is already familiarity. Furthermore, the Chiefs could use a true star at the wide receiver position with Xavier Worthy dealing with a shoulder injury and Rashee Rice serving a suspension. With all this in mind, Dolphins fans should brace themselves to see one of their superstars in a new uniform if things do not turn around this year.