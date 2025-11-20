Pistons

Cade Cunningham Powering Pistons to Hottest Start in Years

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are currently the hottest team in the NBA. After defeating the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 120-112 on November 18th, the Pistons moved to 13-2 on the season. They are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference and have a three-game lead over the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Their star point guard, Cade Cunningham, has been playing at an MVP level. He is making a legitimate case to be considered a top 10 player in the entire league. Given all of this, the rest of the NBA should take notice of what is happening in the Motor City.

Detroit Pistons on 11-Game Win Streak, Cade Cunningham Making Early MVP Case

Cade Cunningham’s Season Thus Far

Cade Cunningham is off to the best start of his NBA career. So far this season, he is averaging 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game. Furthermore, Cunningham is also posting a career-high player efficiency rating of 20.7, an offensive rating of 115, and a box plus/minus rating of 4.0. All of which are career bests.

In his latest matchup against the Hawks, Cunningham showed why he is one of the best young superstars in the NBA. He posted 25 points, 10 assists, two steals, and six rebounds in the victory. Over his last five games, Cunningham has averaged 32.4 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. His stellar play during this stretch has been one of the key factors driving Detroit’s current win streak. However, it is important not to overlook how complete the Pistons have looked as a team to start the season.

Detroit Pistons Showing Early-Season Dominance

Cade Cunningham’s play has been a major factor in Detroit’s recent success. However, it is not the only reason for their 11-game win streak. Players such as Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and Duncan Robinson have also played important roles. Moreover, the Pistons are playing as a well-rounded team, and their team stats reflect this. As of November 19th, 2025, Detroit ranks 13th in points per game (118.9), 1st in block percentage (7.2 percent), and 10th in field goal percentage (48.1 percent).

Outside of the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is hard to envision any team in the league defeating this Pistons squad in a seven-game series. At least as of now. All in all, it would not be surprising if the Pistons solidify themselves as one of the most complete teams in the NBA by the end of the season.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
