Yandy Diaz and Matt Olson named MLB Players of the Week

There is one week left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. For the week from September 15-21, 2025, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia was named the National League Player of the Week and Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grade, Cuba was the American League Player of the Week. It is interesting that two players were chosen this week who play for teams that are not in playoff contention.

Matt Olson for the week

Olson batted .400 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During seven games, 30 at bats, and 35 plate appearances, he scored nine runs, and had 12 hits, four doubles, one triple, four walks, 27 total bases, an on base percentage of .486, and a slugging percentage of .900.

Olson had two doubles and one home run in an 11-3 Braves win over the Washington Nationals on September 15. He then had one double and one home run in a 6-3 Braves win over the Nationals on September 16, one triple in a 5-0 Braves win over the Nationals on September 16, and a home run in a 9-4 Braves win over the Nationals on September 17. In the Braves win over the Nationals on September 15, it was the ninth time in his career, he had four hits in a game.

Matt Olson for the season

Olson is batting .276 with 28 home runs and 93 runs batted in. During 157 games, 604 at bats and 703 plate appearances, he has scored 95 runs, and had 167 hits, a National League-leading 40 doubles, two triples, one stolen base, 90 walks, 295 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .371 and slugging percentage of .488. The stolen base came in a 5-4 Braves win over the Cleveland Guardians on August 17.

Yandy Diaz for the week

Diaz batted .591 with one home run and four runs batted in. During seven games, 22 at bats and 31 plate appearances, he scored five runs, and had 13 hits, two doubles, nine walks, 18 total bases, an awesome on base percentage of .710, and a slugging percentage of .818.

Yandy Diaz for the season

Diaz is batting .302 with 25 home runs and 83 runs batted in. During 146 games, 572 at bats, and 639 plate appearances, he has scored 78 runs and had 173 hits, 29 doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 56 walks, 279 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .368, and a slugging percentage of .488. The triple came in an 8-4 Mets win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 14.