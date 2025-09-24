Utah Jazz 2025-26 Outlook

The Utah Jazz will seek to establish a new identity in the upcoming NBA season. The post-Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert era has not been kind to the Utah Jazz thus far. However, the organization appears fully committed to a complete rebuilding phase and has assembled a roster with promising young talent. Rather than pursuing quick-fix solutions through free agency, the Jazz seem intent on building a contender the natural way, from the ground up. While no one expects the Utah Jazz to rack up many wins in the 2025–26 campaign, the primary focus should be the continued development of their young core.

Utah Jazz Continuing to Rebuild



Can the Youth of the Utah Jazz Show Positive Signs This Season?

Utah has several young players who could emerge as legitimate NBA contributors. One key prospect to watch is fifth overall pick Ace Bailey. There’s a reason he was one of the most highly touted players in his draft class. Bailey flashed moments of brilliance during the NBA Summer League, offering a glimpse of his high ceiling.

Another intriguing name is Keyonte George, a dynamic guard selected 16th overall in the 2023 draft. Though somewhat under the radar, George has shown signs of explosive scoring potential. He averaged 16.8 points per game last season and posted a career-high 35-point outing, highlighting his ability to take over games.

Finally, Kyle Filipowski could emerge as the engine that drives this young Jazz squad. Crowned the Summer League MVP, Filipowski exudes potential. He averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and shot an impressive 39.1 percent from three-point range during the Summer League. If that production is any indication, expect him to earn significant minutes this season.

Utah Must Remain Patient

The key for Utah this season is to establish a team identity and evaluate the true potential of their young talent. While veterans like Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkić, Kevin Love, and Kyle Anderson will contribute and bring leadership, their long-term fit is uncertain given the team’s youth-centric direction. Veterans are undoubtedly valuable in any locker room. Still, one has to wonder if these are the right mentors to guide this rebuilding phase?

Regardless, the Utah Jazz must stay focused on developing their young nucleus. They’re unlikely to be contenders in the competitive Western Conference this season. However, if they remain patient and committed to the process, this young roster could evolve into one of the league’s most competitive groups in the coming years.