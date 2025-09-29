Toronto Raptors 2025-26 Outlook

As the Toronto Raptors turn the page into the 2025‑26 NBA season, they enter a pivotal moment in their rebuilding process. After years of shifting between playoff contention and mediocrity, the organization seems poised to test whether the growth of their young core can translate into real sustained success. With the addition of Brandon Ingram and the continuing rise of Scottie Barnes, Toronto hopes to morph from a promising developmental team into one that can push into the Eastern Conference’s fringes. However, that transition will not be seamless. Can the Raptors take a meaningful step forward, or will they stall out in the challenging middle ground?

Can the Toronto Raptors Take a Step Forward in Their Development?

Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram: An Intriguing Duo

At the heart of Toronto’s hope lies the duo of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Barnes, now entering his fifth season, has been steadily ascending. Last season he averaged about 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game before missing games due to injury. In many ways, the Raptors’ fortunes have been linked to his availability: in games he has missed over recent seasons, the team’s performance has sagged. His defensive versatility, length, playmaking, and energy make him an ideal two‑way wing in today’s modern NBA.

The Brandon Ingram addition is what elevates the intrigue. Acquired mid-season from the New Orleans Pelicans, Ingram is there to inject scoring, shot creation, and another ball‑handler into Toronto’s offensive scheme. The Raptors wasted little time signaling their belief in him, signing the small forward to a three‑year, $120 million extension. In his prior tenure, Ingram showed he could stretch the floor more aggressively. His three-point attempts and efficiency rose in New Orleans. Ingram tallied a three point shooting percentage of 37.4 percent in 18 matchups with the Pelicans last year.

Still, many uncertainties remain. Ingram has been injured since December 2024 and did not play for Toronto in 2024–25. As a result, questions about his durability and adaptation loom. Moreover, stylistically, both Barnes and Ingram like touches and creation. Fitting them together, along with R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and the supporting cast, will test coaching and chemistry. Barnes himself has expressed optimism that Ingram will relieve some pressure on the offense, saying Ingram will take some of the burden off other players. In turn, Ingram has praised Barnes’s defensive instincts, athleticism, and team-first mentality.

If these two wings can co-exist, the Toronto Raptors may unlock more balanced dimensions. Aspects such as Barnes collapsing defenses, Ingram spacing the floor and creating, and their complementary strengths making it harder for opponents to key on one or the other. However, that ideal is far from guaranteed, and early-season chemistry will matter.

Toronto Raptors Eyeing a Playoff Push

With defensive improvement already evident, Toronto’s aspiration for 2025–26 is not just growth, but a real push at the playoffs. In the Eastern Conference landscape, there are openings for a rising team to exploit. Teams aging, injuries, and inconsistent performance among mid-tier squads open up opportunities for budding teams like the Raptors. Brandon Ingram himself has expressed confidence that the Raptors are “making the playoffs,” emphasizing the team’s identity on defense and his desire to fit without disrupting that facet.

However, to reach that goal, Toronto must address certain challenges. First, they must find offensive consistency. Last season they were among the worst in the league in three-point makes and percentage, a glaring weakness needing remedy. They ranked 23rd in team three-point shooting with a rate of 34.8 percent. Additionally, injury avoidance will be crucial. Barnes, Ingram, and other rotation pieces must stay healthy for stretches. Furthermore, depth and bench production must improve so the Raptors can survive in stretches without starters. The signing of forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili is a promising depth move meant to bolster Toronto’s frontcourt options.

If those pieces fall into place and the Barnes/Ingram duo finds chemistry, the Raptors could be a dangerous out‑of-nowhere playoff team. The kind of sleeper in the Eastern Conference that complicates first-round matchups. If not, they risk hovering in the “play‑in” zone or repeating last season’s middle-of-the-pack outcome.

All in all, the 2025–26 season may define whether the Raptors remain hopeful or evolve into a serious contender again. The makeup is promising. However, the execution and health will determine whether Toronto can finally take a meaningful step forward this year.