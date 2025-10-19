San Antonio Spurs 2025-26 Outlook

The San Antonio Spurs will come into the new season with many eyes on them. They are one of the most intriguing teams this year. Many have them listed as the team to surprise many peers and snag a playoff spot. Even in the ultra‑competitive Western Conference. Of course, much of this is predicated on Victor Wembanyama coming back healthy. As long as he is, then the Spurs have the tools to be a legitimate playoff contender this year. Not only does San Antonio have Wembanyama manning their front line, but they also have Stephon Castle who is the reigning Rookie of the Year. Moreover, the team recently agreed to a contract extension with De’Aaron Fox. The guard they acquired from the Sacramento Kings at last year’s NBA Trade Deadline. Considering all of this, this Spurs team is shaping up to be a deadly one on paper.

San Antonio Spurs Emerging as One of the Most Intriguing Teams

Is This the Year the San Antonio Spurs Return to the Playoffs?

One thing has to be mentioned when it comes to this San Antonio team. They will be without the leadership of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, the league’s all‑time winningest coach. However, the organization has elevated Mitch Johnson to head coach and feels confident he can guide this young stable of talent moving forward. While San Antonio will be without Popovich for the first time in 29 years. However, the talent on this roster should, in theory, be enough to at least secure a Play‑In Tournament berth.

Even with Wembanyama missing the second half of last year due to a deep‑vein thrombosis, the team still increased their win total by 12 compared to the year before. Furthermore, San Antonio drafted Dylan Harper with the second overall pick. Another rookie who is expected to have a significant impact. With all of this in mind, this very well could be the year the Spurs return to the NBA playoff picture.

Is Victor Wembanyama Set to Become the Next Face of the NBA?

As long as Victor Wembanyama stays healthy, it’s hard to envision anything hindering his development. He has already shown the drive and dedication to become a major face in the league. He trained with Kevin Garnett in the offseason and has had an impressive early career. The French big man is already a former Rookie of the Year, a one‑time All‑Star, two‑time blocks champion, and one‑time All‑Defensive Team member. He currently owns career averages of approximately 22.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game in his first two seasons. With his work ethic, natural ability and physical skill‑set, this could be the season the NBA has a new face of the league.