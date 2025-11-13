The Sacramento Kings entered the season as one of the biggest question marks in the NBA. So far, they’ve massively underachieved, posting a disappointing 3-9 record. Given their lackluster start, reports suggest that the Kings are now ready to embrace a full rebuild. As a result, they will actively explore trade options involving their key players. This means names like Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan are likely to generate significant trade rumors in the weeks ahead. In addition, some of the younger players on the Sacramento roster will also attract attention on the trade market. However, the organization is expected to be more reluctant to part with its emerging talent. It’s been a long time coming. However, it seems the Sacramento Kings are finally ready to hit the reset button and prioritize a youth-driven approach moving forward.

Sacramento Kings Preparing for Full Rebuilding Process

Sacramento Kings to Explore Trades Involving Star Players

Although it makes sense for the Kings to make their star players available for trade discussions, there are still several challenges to consider. For one, LaVine and DeRozan’s current contracts may give potential suitors pause. The hefty salaries attached to these players could deter teams from pulling the trigger on a deal. As a result, contenders might pivot and focus their attention on younger talents. Talents like Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray.

That said, the player who will likely generate the most trade interest is Domantas Sabonis. While he also commands a significant salary, Sabonis is a versatile center with a unique skill set. A skill set that many teams currently have a clear need for in today’s league. Expect contenders with an abundance of draft picks to make a strong push for the three-time All-Star. Given all these factors, the Sacramento Kings are expected to be highly active in the trade market this season.

The Challenge of Embracing a Youth Movement

While interested teams might hesitate to take on the inflated salaries of Sacramento’s stars, they could look to the Kings’ supporting players as potential trade targets. The challenge, however, is that Sacramento is unlikely to part with these younger assets. Especially since the team is hoping that one or more of these players can develop into a foundational piece for the future.

Players such as Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and Nique Clifford will undoubtedly draw interest from other teams. However, while the Kings are on the right track by prioritizing youth development, it remains uncertain whether this current crop of players is the right mix to build around for the long term. Ultimately, the Sacramento Kings seem poised to enter yet another rebuilding phase. However, it remains to be seen how successfully they can develop their young talent and reshape the roster for the future.