Sacramento Kings 2025-26 Outlook

The Sacramento Kings finished last season in NBA “No Man’s Land” yet again. The team was good enough to reach the Play-In Tournament but fell short after a turbulent campaign. In a bold move, the Kings traded away longtime cornerstone De’Aaron Fox and brought in Zach LaVine, reuniting him with former teammate DeMar DeRozan last season.

In a decision that puzzled some fans, Sacramento opted to keep LaVine alongside star center Domantas Sabonis. This offseason, the Kings added veterans Dennis Schröder, Dario Šarić, and Drew Eubanks, while committing long-term to head coach Doug Christie. With a re-tooled roster and hopes for a drama-free season, the Kings are aiming to surprise the Western Conference this year.

Sacramento Kings Looking to Break Out of Mediocrity

Can the Sacramento Kings Accomplish What the Chicago Bulls Couldn’t with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan?

We’ve already seen what the star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan looks like in the NBA, and it didn’t translate to deep playoff success in Chicago. So, it’s hard to imagine the formula suddenly working in Sacramento. Still, stranger things have happened in this league.

The reshuffling of the supporting cast could prove more impactful than anticipated. Plus, many are expecting Keegan Murray to take a significant leap in his development this season. Murray showed marked improvement on the defensive end last year and remains a reliable three-point shooter. Often tasked with guarding the opposition’s best perimeter threat, he enters this season with a career average of 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis may become a prime trade candidate at the NBA Trade Deadline if the team underperforms. He remains one of the league’s most versatile centers, but his presence hasn’t yet translated into consistent team success. The three-time All-Star will be a player to watch closely this season.

All things considered, Sacramento has assembled a roster full of intrigue and question marks heading into the new campaign.

A Tough Road Ahead

In a loaded Western Conference, it won’t be easy for the Kings to escape the Play-In Tournament tier. Yes, the talent is there. However, whether that talent can mesh and contend with the West’s elite is another story entirely.

Head coach Doug Christie will be tasked with turning this group into a cohesive unit capable of flying under the radar. The potential is undeniable, but can the Kings finally put the pieces together and solve the proverbial basketball puzzle?

We’ll find out soon enough.