Report: Fred VanVleet Suffers Torn ACL

red VanVleet recently suffered a torn ACL, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. The Houston Rockets point guard sustained the injury during an unofficial team minicamp in the Bahamas, as reported by Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. The one-time All-Star signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Rockets this offseason.

This injury is a significant setback for the Rockets, who entered the new season with high aspirations after adding future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant to their roster. Houston is still considered a contender in the Western Conference, but they now face the challenge of addressing their depth at the point guard position, as VanVleet will require surgery on his right knee to repair his ACL.

Fred VanVleet Could Potentially Miss the Entire Season

Fred VanVleet’s Importance to the Houston Rockets

VanVleet brings not only valuable championship experience to a young Houston squad but also a gritty and tenacious presence on the court. Over his career, he has averaged 1.4 steals per game and maintains a defensive rating of 111. Last season, VanVleet posted a team defensive rating of 112 to go along with 1.6 steals per game. Although his shooting efficiency dipped slightly, hitting 37.8 percent from the field, the second-lowest mark of his nine-year career, the Rockets will undoubtedly miss his steady leadership and veteran savvy in the backcourt.

Despite this setback, not all hope is lost for Houston. On paper, the team still boasts one of the stronger rosters in the league. A roster that features stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün, and Amen Thompson, among other promising talents. Moreover, VanVleet’s absence creates an opportunity for younger players to gain valuable minutes and experience.

Where Do the Houston Rockets Go from Here at Point Guard?

Currently, the Rockets have no available cap space under the first apron to sign another guard. As a result, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday will likely see increased time in the backcourt. This experience could prove invaluable for the young Sheppard, who saw limited playing time last year, averaging just 12.6 minutes per contest. With VanVleet sidelined, Sheppard is poised to take on a more dynamic playmaking role.

Aaron Holiday, a savvy veteran, will provide essential depth. Holiday has shown flashes of strong play. However, the Rockets will most likely prioritize developing Sheppard at the point guard position moving forward.

While Fred VanVleet’s injury is certainly unfortunate, it’s important not to count out the Houston Rockets this upcoming season.