Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis are two of the most likely stars to be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline this season. The Toronto Raptors, looking to bolster their roster, have expressed interest in both big men. With Jakob Poeltl dealing with ongoing back issues, the Raptors are actively monitoring the trade market for a center who can immediately contribute. However, should they pursue Davis, it’s likely that another team or two would need to be involved to facilitate the deal, as the Dallas Mavericks are unlikely to take on long-term contracts in any potential trade with Toronto.

As for Domantas Sabonis, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking to move some of their older stars, with Sabonis being one of the key names on the block. However, Sabonis has also been sidelined by a back injury and is expected to return around the All-Star Break. Both trade scenarios come with their own set of risks for the Raptors. A team who has developed a young, promising foundation with a bright future. Still, one could argue that adding either of these stars might be the missing piece to transform Toronto into legitimate title contenders.

Toronto Raptors Monitoring Availability of Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis’ Potential Impact for the Toronto Raptors

Despite concerns about his contract and health, Domantas Sabonis could elevate Toronto’s offense to new heights. As a skilled offensive hub, Sabonis could generate scoring opportunities for Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. The Raptors’ primary offensive weapons. Furthermore, Sabonis would represent a significant upgrade over the team’s current center rotation. On top of that, his elite rebounding would provide the Raptors with much-needed toughness in the paint. Sabonis is currently logging 12.3 rebounds per contest this season.

All in all, Domantas Sabonis would complement Toronto’s offensive system well. However, the question remains: what would the Raptors need to give up in a potential deal? With a solid, young core in place, Toronto would need to balance the immediate benefit of adding Sabonis with the long-term costs of trading away key assets. Assets such as draft picks or young role players.

Would Anthony Davis Thrive With Toronto?

As noted, there are considerable risks for the Raptors if they pursue Anthony Davis. His massive $54 million salary would be challenging to match in a trade. Not to mention, Davis, at 32 years old, is no longer the player he was during his peak years with the Lakers and Pelicans. Toronto is a fast, young team that ranks fourth in transition offense as of January 7th, 2026. The question then becomes: could Davis keep up with a young team that thrives on pushing the pace?

That said, Davis would bring valuable championship experience to a young Toronto locker room. He would fill a significant need in the frontcourt. Even at his age, Davis remains an elite two-way player when healthy. His defensive abilities, combined with Scottie Barnes’ versatility, could form one of the most fearsome defensive duos in the league.

Considering all these factors, the Raptors are certainly a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. Particularly with Sabonis and Davis both potentially available. Their decisions in the coming weeks could determine whether they make a leap toward championship contention or continue their focus on cultivating their young talent.