Precious Achiuwa Agrees to One-Year Deal With Miami Heat

Precious Achiuwa has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. The contract is not guaranteed. Achiuwa spent the past season and a half with the New York Knicks. The 6-foot-8 forward/center is entering his sixth NBA season. Now, he will return to the team where he began his professional career back in 2020.

Despite showing flashes of potential, Achiuwa has yet to find a team where he can secure a consistent role. One that fully unleashes his abilities. However, with the Miami Heat entering a new era following the departure of Jimmy Butler, the former Knick may finally have an opportunity to showcase his full skill set.

Miami Heat, Precious Achiuwa Agree to One-Year Deal

Precious Achiuwa: A Solid Role Player With Upside

Precious Achiuwa has earned a reputation as a reliable role player. As a result, he could carve out a larger role in the Miami Heat’s rotation this season. Over the course of his career, the former Memphis product has averaged 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game in 20.0 minutes of action. He also boasts a career field goal percentage of 48.4 percent, a defensive rating of 111, and a defensive win share of 8.4.

Last season, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and a field goal percentage of 50.2 percent across 20.5 minutes per game. With the Heat looking to reinforce their frontcourt behind All-Star center Bam Adebayo, Achiuwa could be poised for one of the most productive seasons of his career.

A New Direction for the Miami Heat

The Heat are in the midst of a rebuilding phase in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s exit. As a result, role players like Precious Achiuwa will be more vital than ever. This signing adds much-needed depth at the power forward position for a team in need of reliable frontcourt contributors.

Miami’s frontcourt now includes Achiuwa, Adebayo, Kel’el Ware, and Nikola Jović. Additionally, the team appears committed to retaining Andrew Wiggins. He will form an intriguing backcourt pairing with Tyler Herro. A shooting guard who is fresh off the first All-Star selection of his career.

While the Miami Heat may not be immediate title contenders, the Eastern Conference remains wide open. A playoff berth via the Play-In Tournament is still within reach. The signing of Precious Achiuwa may not make major headlines, but it represents a low-risk, high-reward move. One that could prove to be one of the more underrated acquisitions of the offseason as the new NBA campaign approaches.