Portland Trail Blazers 2025-26 Outlook

The Portland Trail Blazers came on strong to end the regular season last year. While they ultimately missed the playoffs, the team closed out the season with a respectable 23-18 record in the second half and boasted the third-best defense during that stretch. A promising young core that features Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija will be expected to take the next step in their development and potentially play spoiler to playoff contenders. Although the return of Damian Lillard is a compelling storyline, he is not expected to suit up this season. He also commands a relatively hefty contract. While Portland isn’t in title contention just yet, they are a team that shouldn’t be overlooked. Especially as their young core continues to progress at an impressive rate.

Portland Trail Blazers Looking to Make Waves in the Western Conference

Portland Trail Blazers Hoping Their Young Core Can Continue to Develop

Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe have already flashed the potential to be two of the most explosive young players in the league. But the Trail Blazers’ youth movement doesn’t stop there. Yang Hansen is widely regarded as one of the top centers from his draft class. Plus, both Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara have flown under the radar as some of the more underappreciated forwards in the league.

What often gets overlooked is the presence of savvy veterans on this roster. Veterans who will play a crucial role in the development of the team’s young talent. Players like Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant, and of course, Damian Lillard (even if only in a mentorship role), bring invaluable experience and leadership. Their guidance will be just as essential to the growth of Portland’s young players as in-game reps themselves.

No one expects the Blazers to compete for a championship this year. However, there’s no reason they can’t make a legitimate push for a Play-In spot.

Do They Actually Have a Chance to Compete for a Playoff Spot?

The Western Conference is brutally competitive, but the Trail Blazers have the talent to potentially sneak into the Play-In Tournament. Jrue Holiday is a battle-tested NBA champion, and his leadership could prove instrumental in steering this young squad.

There’s also a good chance that Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will continue to develop. It won’t be easy. However, if Portland’s young core embraces the mentorship of its veterans and continues on its current trajectory, the Play-In race could get very interesting.

All in all, don’t sleep on the Trail Blazers this season.