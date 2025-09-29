Philadelphia 76ers 2025-26 Outlook

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the new season with plenty of questions. After an injury-riddled campaign last year, the 76ers missed the postseason and were one of the league’s biggest disappointments, as injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George derailed their playoff aspirations. Now, the 76ers boast an intriguing mix of young talent, including promising rookies VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain. If the star trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid can play more than 15 games together this season, they could have a real chance to make some noise in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers Bounce Back After an Injury-Riddled Campaign?

Can Paul George and Joel Embiid Remain Healthy?

On paper, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most compelling star trios in the NBA. Unfortunately, both Joel Embiid and Paul George have dealt with persistent injuries over the past few seasons. As mentioned earlier, Embiid, George, and Maxey played in only 15 games together last year. A sample size far too small to accurately evaluate the team’s full potential. In his first season with the 76ers, George appeared in just 41 games before being shut down for the year. Embiid, meanwhile, played in only 19 games before missing the remainder of the season.

If both stars can stay healthy, the 76ers should be in strong position to return to the playoffs. Especially with teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to be without key players rehabbing from injuries sustained during the 2024–25 NBA Playoffs. On paper, Philadelphia’s roster looks promising. Still, it’s fair to ask whether Paul George and Joel Embiid are past their prime at this stage of their careers and whether or not they can remain healthy.

Will the Philadelphia 76ers Return to the Playoffs?

As of September 29th , 2025, the Philadelphia 76ers are listed at -200 odds to make the postseason. Strong odds, particularly considering they play in the relatively weaker Eastern Conference compared to the Western Conference. If the team can stay healthy for most of the season, there will be no excuse for missing the playoffs. Tyrese Maxey continues to improve year after year, while Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe are among the league’s most promising young prospects. With the veteran experience of Embiid and George, Philadelphia could be poised for a bounce-back season.

All in all, the Philadelphia 76ers should not be overlooked this year. That is if the talent on paper can translate to sustained success.