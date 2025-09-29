Patrick Mahomes Makes NFL History in Victory Over Baltimore

Patrick Mahomes came into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens ready to make a statement. He and the Kansas City Chiefs did just that with a resounding 37–20 victory. Both teams were looking to avoid a 1–3 start to the season, adding extra weight to the matchup. One of the biggest storylines of the game was the record Mahomes set with a touchdown pass to Isiah Pacheco during one of Kansas City’s first four drives. With that score, the former league MVP became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to reach 250 career touchdown passes, achieving the milestone at just 30 years and 11 days old. Aaron Rodgers previously held the record, reaching 250 touchdown passes in his 121st career game.

With this latest win, the Chiefs are hoping their current two-game win streak can help jumpstart what has been a sluggish start to the season.

It is no secret that Patrick Mahomes has a lofty NFL résumé. The Chiefs quarterback is already a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, and six-time Pro Bowler. In addition, Mahomes has been selected to two All-Pro teams and is a two-time Offensive Player of the Year. Despite that impressive résumé, the new NFL campaign had gotten off to a slow start for Mahomes and company. That was until the win over the Ravens.

Before Sunday, Mahomes had not thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game this season. Against Baltimore, however, he delivered a stellar performance of 270 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 25-of-37 completion rate. While the Chiefs’ offense hasn’t looked as explosive as it has in recent seasons, this two-game win streak could be the momentum shift they needed to return to their dominant form.

Is Kansas City Back on Track?

It’s still too early to say whether the Kansas City Chiefs are officially back on track. However, if there’s one NFL team capable of rebounding from an 0–2 start, it’s the Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Their next five games will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City should be favored against the Jaguars, though upsets are always possible. The Lions are red-hot right now, and the Commanders are hoping quarterback Jayden Daniels will be back in action by then. The Raiders, as a division rival, will bring added intensity, and the Bills consistently give the Chiefs tough competition.

With all that in mind, it’s too soon to say with certainty that Patrick Mahomes and company are truly “back.” But one thing is clear: their dominant win over the Ravens was a statement.