New Orleans Pelicans 2025-26 Outlook

The New Orleans Pelicans enter the new year as one of the most difficult teams to evaluate. They boast a promising blend of young talent and veteran experience on their roster. However, injuries derailed their progress last season, halting what had been a steady increase in wins over the previous four years. Just how badly did injuries impact them? The Pelicans finished with the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 21-61. Still, there is legitimate cause for optimism heading into the new campaign.

Zion Williamson appears to be in the best shape of his NBA career, and the Pelicans have retooled the roster around him this offseason. Not to mention, Trey Murphy III is an emerging forward with significant upside. Potential that’s already drawing interest from other teams around the league. If they can stay healthy and their young core develops quickly, the Pelicans could be one of the league’s biggest wild cards.

Will the New Orleans Pelicans’ Rebuild Pay Off Sooner Rather Than Later?

A Busy Offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans recognized that change was necessary after last season’s disappointment. Key departures included Bruce Brown, Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, Brandon Boston Jr., and Kelly Olynyk. Despite the roster turnover, New Orleans brought in several impactful players expected to contribute immediately. New additions such as Saddiq Bey, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears bring both talent and versatility. The team also locked in Herb Jones with a contract extension. Another important move for their defensive identity.

Will this revamped roster automatically lead to a playoff berth in the Western Conference? Probably not. Could it allow them to sneak into the Play-In Tournament? Possibly. However, health will be the deciding factor if New Orleans wants to assert itself as a serious threat. Ultimately, the team’s success will hinge on the leadership and performance of their star power forward, Zion Williamson.

Is Zion Williamson Truly Ready to Lead This Team?

By now, it’s well known that Zion Williamson can fill up the stat sheet. The former Duke standout possesses career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He’s one of the most electrifying talents in the NBA and when healthy, one of the most dominant forces in the paint.

However, questions have lingered around his leadership and commitment to maintaining his body. It’s one thing to be a star; it’s another to be a superstar. What separates the league’s elite players are the intangibles. Factors such as discipline, accountability, and the ability to elevate teammates, that don’t show up in the box score. The encouraging news for Pelicans fans is that Williamson appears to have slimmed down and entered the season in the best shape of his career. If he approaches this year with the focus and maturity required to be the true leader of this franchise, the future in New Orleans could be brighter than expected.