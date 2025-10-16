Memphis Grizzlies 2025-26 Outlook

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to re-solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. After a first-round playoff exit as the eighth seed last season, the Grizzlies recognized the need for change. During the offseason, they traded shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, Memphis received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. While Anthony and the Grizzlies later agreed to a buyout, the team is hopeful that Caldwell-Pope will bring a steadying presence to their backcourt. However, one lingering question remains: do the Grizzlies have enough firepower to compete in an increasingly elite Western Conference?

Will the Memphis Grizzlies Be Able to Solidify Themselves as Legitimate Contenders?



Is the Duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Enough for the Grizzlies to Snag a Playoff Spot?

The heartbeat of the Memphis Grizzlies is the dynamic duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Defensive Player of the Year. They continue to anchor the team on both ends of the floor. Morant, though known primarily for his offensive explosiveness, is one of the most underrated defenders in the league, tying his career-high last season with 1.2 steals per game.

Jackson Jr. is coming off a career-best season. A season where he posted averages of 22.2 points, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 5.6 rebounds per game. Production that earned him a lucrative five-year contract extension.

Despite their individual talents, it’s still unclear whether this star pairing can translate into long-term team success. Morant experienced a down year statistically. With Desmond Bane no longer in the lineup, the pressure on Morant and Jackson Jr. to lead the Grizzlies to a higher seed is greater than ever.

This upcoming season could serve as a defining moment for both the franchise and its two cornerstone players.

Can Ja Morant Bounce Back After a Statistical Down Year?

By his own standards, Ja Morant had a subpar season last year. He saw a decline in several key statistical categories. Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.

In comparison, the season saw the Murray State product average 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting a more efficient 47.1 percent.

Morant is undeniably the engine that drives Memphis. He has the talent to bounce back and elevate his game once again. However, if he fails to return to form, the Grizzlies could be facing difficult questions about their future direction.

If Morant does rise to the occasion, Memphis has a legitimate shot at rejoining the top echelon of the Western Conference hierarchy.