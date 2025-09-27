Kevin Durant Likely to Sign Extension With Rockets

Kevin Durant joining the Houston Rockets in a trade from the Phoenix Suns was one of the biggest storylines this season. As a result, many NBA analysts expect Houston to be in title contention this year. That being said, there has been speculation about whether or not the Rockets will be able to sign the two-time champion to a contract extension. However, NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently reported that a deal will eventually get done between the Rockets and Kevin Durant. His current expiring contract has him owed $54.7 million. The former Finals MVP is projected to add two years and $122 million. Considering this, the Rockets are less likely to come to an agreement with a key role player on their roster in Tari Eason.

Eason is entering his fourth year and is coming off a career season scoring wise. Last campaign, Eason averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 total rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He also shot 48.7 percent from the field to couple with a three-point shooting percentage of 34.2 percent. Eason is one of the most promising young wings in the Association but there is concern that his minutes could be limited to Durant’s addition and the stockpile of wings already on Houston’s roster. Eason and the Rockets have until October 20th, one day before the regular season begins, to come to terms on a contract extension.

Kevin Durant Expected to Sign Contract Extension With Houston Rockets

Houston’s Odds This Season

The Rockets’ odds have dipped a bit considering Fred VanVleet recently suffered a torn ACL. Still, they are still expected to be in championship contention this coming season. As of September 27th, 2025, the Rockets have odds of +1,600 to win the NBA Finals per FanDuel. They trail the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in this regard.

There is concern about the depth at the point guard position with VanVleet going down. However, the Rockets have one of the most intriguing rosters in the Association. Everyone knows about Durant and what he brings to the floor. What will be interesting to see is how he and All-Star Alperen Şengün co-exist with each other. Moreover, many are excited to see how Amen Thompson grows and develops in his third NBA season. It will be tough to compete without their floor general Fred VanVleet. However, one should not count out the Houston Rockets led by Kevin Durant this NBA season.