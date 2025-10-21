Kevin Durant has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension ahead of the new NBA season, per ESPN. The deal is approximately $30 million less than the maximum he was eligible for. This gives the Rockets some additional financial flexibility. Houston acquired the two-time Finals MVP in a blockbuster trade this past summer.

In the deal, the Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the draft rights to Khaman Maluach, and up to four second-round picks and second-round swaps to the Phoenix Suns. Durant had hinted earlier in the month that a contract extension with Houston was likely.

“I can’t tell you when that will happen, but I do see it happening,” Durant said. “Just seeing the quick progression of this franchise from where it was right after that James Harden, Chris Paul era. Seeing when Ime [Udoka] got here and how he turned it around so fast. I have some connections here around the organization—people I work with around the league already… It felt organic and natural coming into the gym and being a Houston Rocket for the first time.”

Many NBA peers and analysts expect the Houston Rockets to be in serious contention this season.

A Homecoming of Sorts for the Two-Time Champion

Considering Durant played college basketball at Texas, his upcoming tenure with Houston serves as a kind of homecoming for the 15-time All-Star.

“It feels amazing to be back here in Houston, with friends and relationships I’ve built since coming to Texas,” the superstar small forward said. “Always felt this was a place I could settle in and live, actually. Never thought about it, but I always say Houston is a good place to move to, so for this opportunity to come around—it felt natural and right.”

On paper, Durant is a perfect fit for the Rockets. Last year, the team returned to the playoffs for the first time since the James Harden era. With a promising young core consisting of Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün, many believed Houston was just one major piece away from true title contention.

Now, with Kevin Durant in the fold, the Rockets are considered one of the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season. With all signs pointing toward a championship push, the Rockets are clearly going all in this year. They believe Durant can revitalize his postseason legacy in Houston.