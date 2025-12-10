Josh Grizzard Speaks on Emeka Egbuka’s Recent Struggles

Emeka Egbuka is currently going through a bit of a slump. It has coincided with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ current struggles. The team has lost four of the last five, and Egbuka’s production in the passing game has decreased after a hot start to the season. In the last eight contests, the former Ohio State standout is averaging 45.1 yards per game. During the first five weeks of the season, he was tallying 89.0 receiving yards per game. Drops have also become an increasing problem with the rookie wide receiver. Despite the down-tick in production, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard still has confidence in Emeka Egbuka going forward.

“I don’t even think it’s really confidence — he’s a very confident guy,” Grizzard said, via the team’s official transcript. “What we’ve asked him to do [as a] rookie gets taken for granted a lot — even by the coaching staff. It’s not easy to do what he’s done on playing all three positions. He’s a guy that came in here from day one and has prepared the right way. He’s played all three spots. He’s won games for us. We have all the confidence in the world in him. We’re going to try to get it to him early, often, with the game on the line — which he’s proven he can do. No one’s more upset with him than himself.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the division rival Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football on December 11th.

Emeka Egbuka’s Season

Egbuka will warrant Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration. He established himself as one of the best up-and-coming wideouts to start the year. Despite his current struggles, Egbuka remains one of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. On the season, Egbuka has posted 54 receptions for 806 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He is also second among rookies in terms of receiving yards and tied for first for the most receiving touchdowns alongside Carolina’s Tetairoa McMillan.

No one is more aware of the recent struggles than Emeka Egbuka himself. He took full accountability after the Buccaneers’ defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m on this team for one reason, and that’s to catch the ball, and I didn’t,” Egbuka said Sunday after the loss.

This type of maturity is a promising sign for Tampa Bay. If Egbuka can recapture some of the spark he had at the start of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should eventually re-establish themselves as the top dogs of the NFC South.