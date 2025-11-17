Josh Allen Makes History Again in Week 11

In a 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, Josh Allen proved once again why he is the reigning MVP. Despite throwing two interceptions in the first half, the dual-threat quarterback bounced back in spectacular fashion. Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, becoming the second player in NFL history to accomplish this feat in a single game. It was the second time during the Super Bowl era that a player accomplished this in the same game. The first player to do this was none other than Josh Allen himself in a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in December of 2024. Otto Graham achieved this feat in the 1954 championship game against the Detroit Lions. With the win, Buffalo moved to 7-3, positioning themselves for a strong playoff push as the regular season nears its end.

Josh Allen Continues to Achieve Career Milestones

Josh Allen’s Historic Performance Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allen’s six-touchdown performance wasn’t the only remarkable achievement in this victory. He threw for 317 yards and recorded his 10th career game with at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. With this performance, Allen surpassed both Drew Brees and Tom Brady for the most such games in NFL history. Additionally, he broke Kordell Stewart’s record for the most games with three touchdown passes and at least two rushing touchdowns.

The milestones didn’t stop there. Allen also tied Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in league history, reaching 75 career rushing touchdowns. To cap off his historic day, the three-time Pro Bowler became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

While it was a rough start for Allen, he bounced back with a performance for the ages, leading the Bills to a crucial victory.

Can the Bills Catch the Patriots for the Division Lead?

The Bills now sit at 7-3 but trail the New England Patriots, who are currently 9-2, for the AFC East lead. While it’s still possible for Buffalo to catch up, it won’t be easy. The Bills’ defense has been inconsistent throughout the season. Not to mention, the team often relies too heavily on Josh Allen to carry them out of difficult situations. Meanwhile, the Patriots are benefiting from a more favorable schedule and are firing on all cylinders in every phase of the game. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are unlikely to relinquish their division lead anytime soon.

Still, with Josh Allen leading the way, it would be foolish to count out the Bills. Expect an exciting finish as the AFC East crown is decided.