Bills

Josh Allen Makes History Again in Week 11

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

In a 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, Josh Allen proved once again why he is the reigning MVP. Despite throwing two interceptions in the first half, the dual-threat quarterback bounced back in spectacular fashion. Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, becoming the second player in NFL history to accomplish this feat in a single game. It was the second time during the Super Bowl era that a player accomplished this in the same game. The first player to do this was none other than Josh Allen himself in a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in December of 2024. Otto Graham achieved this feat in the 1954 championship game against the Detroit Lions. With the win, Buffalo moved to 7-3, positioning themselves for a strong playoff push as the regular season nears its end.

Josh Allen Continues to Achieve Career Milestones

Josh Allen’s Historic Performance Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allen’s six-touchdown performance wasn’t the only remarkable achievement in this victory. He threw for 317 yards and recorded his 10th career game with at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. With this performance, Allen surpassed both Drew Brees and Tom Brady for the most such games in NFL history. Additionally, he broke Kordell Stewart’s record for the most games with three touchdown passes and at least two rushing touchdowns.

The milestones didn’t stop there. Allen also tied Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in league history, reaching 75 career rushing touchdowns. To cap off his historic day, the three-time Pro Bowler became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

While it was a rough start for Allen, he bounced back with a performance for the ages, leading the Bills to a crucial victory.

Can the Bills Catch the Patriots for the Division Lead?

The Bills now sit at 7-3 but trail the New England Patriots, who are currently 9-2, for the AFC East lead. While it’s still possible for Buffalo to catch up, it won’t be easy. The Bills’ defense has been inconsistent throughout the season. Not to mention, the team often relies too heavily on Josh Allen to carry them out of difficult situations. Meanwhile, the Patriots are benefiting from a more favorable schedule and are firing on all cylinders in every phase of the game. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are unlikely to relinquish their division lead anytime soon.

Still, with Josh Allen leading the way, it would be foolish to count out the Bills. Expect an exciting finish as the AFC East crown is decided.

Topics  
Bills Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bills

Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) catches a pass

James Cook, Bills Agree to Four-Year, $48 Million Extension

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 13 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 11 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4)
James Cook Searching for $15 Million Per Year With Bills
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 14 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen Wins NFL MVP
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 7 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen “Deserves,” MVP
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 19 2024
Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Khalil Shakir Ties NFL Record
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top