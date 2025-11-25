Jalen Williams No Longer Eligible for Extension Bump

Jalen Williams recently missed his 18th game of the season, which has significant implications for his contract and postseason accolades. As a result, he is no longer eligible for a max extension bump, and he is also ineligible for regular season awards. According to NBA rules, a player must appear in at least 65 games to qualify for individual honors, including All-NBA Team selections. Had Williams made an All-NBA team this season, his contract extension would have exceeded the base salary of 25 percent of the 2026-27 salary cap. If he had been selected to the All-NBA First Team, his extension would have increased to 30 percent of the cap. Williams signed a lucrative five-year contract extension this offseason after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the NBA Finals, a testament to his importance to the team. The Thunder recognize just how vital Williams is with his versatile, all-around game.

Jalen Williams No Longer Eligible for Max Extension Bump

Jalen Williams’ Importance to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Williams is arguably one of the most underrated stars in the NBA today. Last season, he enjoyed a career year that elevated his profile significantly. The former Santa Clara standout made his first All-Star team and was selected to the All-NBA Third Team. He formed a dynamic star duo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a partnership that has kept opposing defenses on their heels.

In his third NBA season, Williams posted career-highs of 21.6 points, 1.6 steals, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shot 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. As the Thunder’s secondary star, Williams’ impact cannot be overstated. His versatility allows him to relieve pressure from both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, making the offense more unpredictable and difficult to defend. Although Williams has been sidelined, the Thunder have shown why they are still the reigning champions.

Defending Champions Looking as Dominant as Ever

Even without Jalen Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been nearly flawless to start the season. As of November 24th, 2025, the defending champions sit atop the Western Conference with a 17-1 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again making a strong case for MVP, and Chet Holmgren continues to emerge as one of the most promising stretch forwards in the league. At this point, it’s difficult to imagine a team defeating this Thunder squad in a seven-game series. The most terrifying part for the rest of the league? Oklahoma City has been dominant even without arguably their second-best player, Jalen Williams. Once Williams returns, the Thunder’s odds of repeating as champions will only improve. All in all, the Thunder are proving why they are the reigning champions.